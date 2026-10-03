Novak Djokovic makes candid health confession at China Open as he sets ATP Finals goal

Novak Djokovic has spoken about his ongoing health issues at the 2026 China Open as he also revealed he is targeting qualification for the ATP Finals.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated world No 104 Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in a gruelling second round battle at the China Open on Friday.

World No 11 Djokovic started his campaign at the ATP 500 event in China with a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Nuno Borges.

The 39-year-old Serb struggled physically for periods of both matches — as he did in opening match losses at the US Open and the Cincinnati Masters in August.

In his press conference after defeating Bu, Djokovic said: “Yeah, I mean, look, I don’t want to go into details because then it’s going to sound like I’m whining about something or looking for excuses.

“Truth is that this year has been a big, big struggle for me with few particular issues that I’ve been having. I’ve been just trying to find different ways to be at least giving myself a decent condition physically and health-wise to be on the court and compete with the player across the net.

“If the player beats me, if he’s better, great. Most of the matches and tournaments this year that I’ve played have been a real, real struggle for me physically. That’s nothing to do with stamina. People mix it up. It’s not stamina. It’s something else. More related to health.

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“I don’t want to be revealing what it is, but I’m trying to get to the bottom of it with my team. Sometimes it works better, sometimes it doesn’t. Today, again, for first couple sets… Actually, surprisingly something I haven’t experienced this year so far, that in the third set I kind of broke through. I felt better. Towards the end of the second and all third set, I felt fresher than I have in the beginning of the match.

“Yeah, I’m just hopeful with all the things obviously that we’re doing that I could be in a control decent conditions for the next match and upcoming matches and tournaments. That’s all I can say.

“Of course, it’s not fun when you’re feeling like that on the court because then I’m investing my emotional, mental energy, and physical of course, more on the issues that I’m having rather than thinking about the game and how I can beat my opponent.

“The third set today was really enjoyable from that perspective, finally that I get to play tennis without really thinking about all the other things happening.”

Asked if he intends to play the upcoming Shanghai Masters, Djokovic said: “I don’t have that super clear right now.

“At the moment, I’m also not really qualified yet for the race, for the Turin. I mean, this year I would like to play if I qualify.

“I’m planning also to play Paris Bercy. Shanghai, I still don’t know. I need to see how I feel here and then I decide.”

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