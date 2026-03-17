Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has expressed her view that Novak Djokovic needs to play more matches outside of the Grand Slams after the great Serb’s Miami Open withdrawal.

Djokovic pulled out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami due to a shoulder injury, with men’s main draw play at the Hard Rock Stadium set to begin on Wednesday.

The world No 3 is a six-time champion at the Miami Open and was a runner-up at last year’s edition — which was his first appearance at the event since 2019.

The 38-year-old tennis legend has played a limited schedule outside the four majors in the latter part of his career.

Djokovic has only played two tournaments so far in 2026, having reached the final at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Navratilova gave her reaction to Djokovic’s withdrawal from the Miami Open.

“The weather is causing havoc with the tournament and it’s really too bad, Novak last year’s finalist and the greatest, not being able to play,” said the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Tennis News

Miami Open withdrawal list: 20 players out as Djokovic & Raducanu among 4 Grand Slam winners

Jannik Sinner’s stunning hard-court feat only matched by Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“We did not see anything going on with his shoulder here, but the balls and everything is heavier in Miami, so who knows? Hopefully everything will be okay and we will see him soon again.

“I think he needs to have more matches before the big ones. I think he has pulled back so much that, even though he is as solid as he is, I think he needs a bit more match play to put yourself out there. But he knows better than me.”

Former world No 4 Tim Henman also weighed in on Djokovic’s absence in Miami as he looked ahead to the clay-court season.

“I don’t think it’s a massive surprise. He is very selective as to where he plays and dips in and out,” said the Brit.

“I will be very interested to see how much he plays on the clay. That is the most physically demanding surface.

“Will he play something before the French? Will he play the French at all? Will he just focus on the grass? Who knows.”

READ NEXT: Swiatek’s blunt warning, Raducanu’s potential rankings blow, Uncle Toni disagrees with Alcaraz – Miami Open roundup

