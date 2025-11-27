Novak Djokovic has yet to reveal if and when he will return to tennis in 2026, with the tennis great revealing where he is spending the off-season as he ponders his next move.

Djokovic opted to pull out of the ATP Finals in Turin on the eve of the tournament, even though he had already been included in the draw for the most lucrative event on the ATP Tour.

The Serbian didn’t appear to be too concerned to drop out of the ATP Finals for the second successive year, with his fitness seemingly not an issue as he won the ATP 250 title in Athens the day before the Turin tournament got underway.

Djokovic has made it clear that he is no longer motivated by regular tour events and after going through a second year without adding to his record-breaking total of 24 Grand Slam titles, sparking increased speculation that he could be considering retirement from tennis.

The Serbian is expected to play in the Australian Open in January, but it is unclear if he will play any warm-up events ahead of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne.

More Tennis News

What Andy Roddick said about Novak Djokovic’s 2025 season as he makes LeBron James claim

Novak Djokovic set to strengthen Greek ties with €20m investment in super tennis complex

For now, he is stepping away from the speculation over his future and spending some time in a hotel owned by one of his sponsors.

Djokovic signed up for a lucrative deal with hospitality giant Aman in August 2024, as he joined fellow tennis legend Maria Sharapova in promoting the company’s collection of luxury resorts around the world.

Now Djokovic has posted an image of himself enjoying a holiday at one of Aman’s resorts, with his presence at the Amanyara resort in the Turks & Caicos Islands, which can cost up to $8,000-a-night for a room.

“Basking on the secluded shores of an 18,000-acre nature reserve, Amanyara’s lush tropical pavilions and villas overlook half a mile of white sand beaches and the turquoise waters of Providenciales’ North West Point Marine National Park,” reads a description of the resort on the Aman website.

“A retreat for all ages, the Turks and Caicos resort offers restorative wellness retreats and endless possibilities for discovery above and below the waves.”

Aman promotes wellness and tranquillity in their lavishly expensive holiday experiences, with the Serbian legend who has been signed up as their lead ambassador a big advocate of restfulness and relaxation.

“Mental wellness is an area people are paying more attention to and deservedly so,” said Djokovic.

“In an individual sport like this, you are on the court yourself and there is no one to help you when things go south. Of course, you have a team supporting you in the stands, but you have to work it out for yourself.

“I believe half of the mental work you need to put in is done before you even set foot on the court. If you fail to prepare, it is going to be a much more difficult mountain to climb and succeed on the court.

“You need to have a long-term and short-term strategy to find a way to win in the end and you understand that process more when you play for a long time.