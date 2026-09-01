Novak Djokovic shared a short message on social media following his shock US Open exit as he gave nothing away about what happened on day one in New York or about what’s to come.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was stunned by Mariano Navone in the round of 128 at Flushing Meadows as the Argentine handed the Serbian his first-ever first-round defeat in New York, winning 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

It was perhaps the manner of the defeat that left many to question his future as Djokovic vomited a couple of times during the match and collapsed – figuratively speaking – after breaking early in set four to go 2-1 up and ended up winning just one more game.

While 1-3 down in the decider, he started crying as he knew the end was near with Navone going on to wrap the match up in four hours and 36 minutes.

The tennis great received a standing ovation from those inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and he was appreciative of their support during the match with many chanting his name while he was physically struggling.

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And 12 hours after his exit, he took to social media to thank New York, writing on Instagram: “Forever grateful, New York.”

Of course, it remains to be seen if Djokovic will return to New York next year to compete at the US Open with many questioning his future following a difficult period.

After losing in the semi-final at Wimbledon, the 39-year-old made his return at the Cincinnati Open, but his campaign lasted only one match as he lost against Thiago Austin Tirante. That match was also marred by vomiting and physical problems.

A few weeks later, he again struggled with health issues during his defeat to Navone, but tennis great Mats Wilander insists we have not seen the last of Djokovic.

“It was very sad,” the former world No 1 told TNT Sports. “I’m not exactly sure what happened to him, how bad he was feeling before, because he did throw up on the court. Was it because of the length of the match or was it something that he had fought with before?

“To see him in tears because he can’t play at 100% level, that’s very sad. But it just tells the whole story: he’s not retiring, he’s going to come back another year and he’s going to keep pushing and keep trying, because he feels like he can still be a threat.”

Former world No 4 Johanna Kota also believes it is too early to declare that his wonderful career has come to an end.

“He has been physically struggling – he hasn’t named what it is but he does struggle in humidity. He has alluded that something is going on but he also has said that he’s going to try to find a solution to it,” she said.

“I don’t think he’s going away. He is going to give it his best crack to find a way to keep playing on his own terms and retire on his own terms.”