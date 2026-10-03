Shanghai Masters withdrawal list: 8 stars OUT as Jannik Sinner joins Joao Fonseca

Jannik Sinner continues to be sidelined from the tour due to injury, and he has joined a growing list of players to pull out of the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

The ATP Tour is currently in Beijing and Tokyo for concurrent 500-level tournaments, which will conclude on Tuesday 6 October.

Main draw action at the Shanghai Masters — which is the last and biggest tournament of the Asian swing on the ATP Tour — will run from Wednesday 7 October to Sunday 18 October.

The Shanghai Masters is staged on outdoor hard courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and this year’s tournament will be the 15th edition.

Valentin Vacherot is the defending champion, having won the 2025 title as a 204th-ranked qualifier.

There are eight men who have withdrawn from the 2026 Shanghai Masters, with world No 1 Sinner the latest.

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Sinner, who triumphed at the 2024 Shanghai Masters, announced on Saturday that he would be unable to compete at this year’s event.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped,” wrote the 25-year-old Italian.

“I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to do so next week.

“Thank you for all your support. I’m looking forward to seeing you again next year!”

The five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July due to a right knee injury.

Brazilian star Joao Fonseca would have been seeded in Shanghai, but he pulled out due to injury issues.

Fonseca said: “Hi everyone. I wanted to share something with you all. 2026 has been a very challenging year for me.

“On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to.

“I know that’s just part of an athlete’s life, but even so, it’s still frustrating. I made a huge effort to return and represent Brazil in the Davis Cup, but I still need more time.

“I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing. Thank you so much to everyone for all the support. See you soon.”

Shanghai Masters 2026 withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) → replacement yet to be confirmed

(world No 1) → replacement yet to be confirmed Joao Fonseca (world No 29) → replaced by Zachary Svajda

(world No 29) → replaced by Zachary Svajda Arthur Rinderknech (world No 33) → replaced by Tomas Machac

(world No 33) → replaced by Tomas Machac Raphael Collignon (world No 48) → replaced by Marcos Giron

(world No 48) → replaced by Marcos Giron Roman Andres Burruchaga (world No 60) → replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta

(world No 60) → replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta Ethan Quinn (world No 65) → replaced by Marin Cilic

(world No 65) → replaced by Marin Cilic Corentin Moutet (world No 70) → replaced by Marco Trungelliti

(world No 70) → replaced by Marco Trungelliti Sebastian Korda (world No 74) → replaced by Hamad Medjedovic

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