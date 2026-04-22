Ons Jabeur and her husband Karim Kammoun have become first-time parents as the three-time Grand Slam finalist has given birth to a baby boy.

Former world No 2 Jabeur announced last November that she was expecting her first child as she revealed that the family would “be welcoming our tiniest team-mate” in 2026 and the tennis star has now confirmed that Elyan Kammoun arrived on 20 April.

“A tiny miracle, a lifetime of love. Welcoming our baby boy, Elyan Kammoun 20/04/2026,” she wrote in an Instagram post along with a picture of the proud parents holding Elyan.

And the tennis community were quick to post their congratulatory messages with Paula Badosa, who is close friends with Jabeur, writing: “can’t wait to meet him.”

There were also congratulations and emojis from the likes of Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Karolina Muchova, Barbora Krejickova, Alex Eala and Billie Jean King.

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Tunisian Jabeur is yet to confirm when she will make a return to the professional circuit, as she has not played competitive tennis since Wimbledon last year, as she announced after her shock first-round exit that she would take a break from the sport.

“For the past two years I’ve been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges,” she wrote on social media in July. “But, deep down, I haven’t felt happy on court for some time now.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now I feel it’s time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.”

Four months later and she delivered the exciting news about her pregnancy.

“Took a little break to reset and recharge… Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever,” she wrote.

“The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we’ll be welcoming our tiniest team-mate. Baby boy joining the team in April.”

And the tiny team-mate joined them on 20 April.

Jabeur and Kammoun with baby Elyan – Credit: Ons Jabeur Instagram

African And Middle East Trailblazer

The 31-year-old rewrote the record books in 2022 when she peaked at No 2 and became the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP rankings history with her surge coming on the back of winning the Madrid Open and finishing runner-up at the Italian Open.

A few weeks later and she became the first African woman, and the first Arab or North African player, to reach the final of a Grand Slam when she made it to the showpiece match at Wimbledon, losing against Elena Rybakina.

She also reached the US Open final in 2022, losing to Iga Swiatek, while she lost the 2023 Wimbledon final against Marketa Vondrousova.

Jabeur has won five WTA Tour singles titles with the last of those coming at Ningbo Open in September 2023 as she lost form in 2024 and slumped to No 42 in the rankings at the end of the year.

That poor form continued in the first half of 2025 before she announced her break from tennis.