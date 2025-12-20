Juan Carlos Ferrero will no doubt be a coach in demand following Carlos Alcaraz’s decision to part ways with his compatriot, but it remains to be seen if the former world No 1 will make an immediate return to coaching.

2003 French Open champion Ferrero started working with Alcaraz at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in 2018, but he only became his full-time personal coach in 2019 when the rising star was just 15 years old.

Two years later and he guided Alcaraz to his maiden ATP Tour title as he won the 2021 Croatia Open, but that was only the start of things to come as by the end of 2022 the youngster had won his first Grand Slam, the US Open, two ATP Masters 1000 titles and became the youngest-ever year-end No 1.

Success continued to flow as the Spaniard went on to win two Wimbledon titles, two French Open crowns and another US Open trophy to complete two Surface Slams at the age of 22.

By the end of the 2025 season, Alcaraz – under the tutelate of Ferrero – had won 24 top-level trophies (six Grand Slams, eight Masters 1000s, eight ATP 500s and two ATP 250s), but then came the shock announcement that they are going their separate ways.

“Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it,” Ferrero said in his statement.

“We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.”

“Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.”

So what is to come next?

A source close to the 45-year-old has told CLAY and RG Media that the coaching door is still open, but Ferrero is unlikely to take up a new role immediately.

“He’s going to take a break. It could be two months or eight, and after that break, if something really interesting comes along, he’ll surely return to the circuit,” the insider said.

Ferrero is likely to be more actively involved in coaching at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in Alicante, Spain, while he takes a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard, whose impressive CV also has two Coach of the Year Awards as he won the prize in 2022 and 2025, will no doubt be looking to unearth the next big tennis star.

But Alcaraz was not the only ATP star that Ferrero has coached as he also had a stint as Alexander Zverev’s coach from July 2017 until February 2018.

Ranked No 11 at the time, Zverev won the ATP 500 Washington Open and ATP 1000 Canadian Open under Ferrero’s guidance as he rose to No 3.

However, it was a short spell as they parted ways shortly after Zverev lost in the third round of the Australian Open.

Zverev stated that they had a disagreement during the tournament, while Ferrero was unimpressed with the player’s professionalism.