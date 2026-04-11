Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Alex Eala are all set to star at the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, and the draw is now out.

The prestigious WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, which is played on indoor clay courts at the Porsche-Arena, is a popular stop on the women’s tour.

Main draw action at this year’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which will be the 48th edition, will be held from 13 to 19 April after the qualifying event this weekend.

Jelena Ostapenko is the defending champion, having defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 championship match.

Sabalenka, Clara Tauson, Zheng Qinwen, Anna Kalinskaya and Barbora Krejcikova have all pulled out of the event.

The WTA Stuttgart singles main draw will feature 28 players, and it is played over five rounds.

There are eight seeded players, with the top four receiving an opening round bye.

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World No 2 Rybakina is the top seed, and she will face either Diana Shnaider or Tamara Korpatsch in her opening match.

Fifth seed Jasmine Paolini will start her campaign against a qualifier, and she could then play either either Eala or Leylah Fernandez — who will face off in the first round. Paolini, Eala or Fernandez could face Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

No 3 seed Swiatek will face ether Laura Siegemund or Magdalena Frech in her first match, while she is projected to meet sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in the last eight. Andreeva plays defending champion Ostapenko in a blockbuster first round clash.

Elina Svitolina, who is seeded fourth, will start her tournament with a second round match against either Eva Lys or Paula Badosa. The Ukrainian is projected to play No 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarter-finals, while Linda Noskova is another possible opponent.

Second seed Gauff will play Antonia Ruzic or Liudmila Samsonova in her opener, while she is projected to meet seventh seed Karolina Muchova in the last eight.

The draw is out – which match are you most looking forward to? 📝#PTGP26 pic.twitter.com/zWscmevieP — Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) April 11, 2026

WTA Stuttgart projected quarter-finals

Elena Rybakina (1) vs Jasmine Paolini (5)

Iga Swiatek (3) vs Mirra Andreeva (6)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (8) vs Elina Svitolina (4)

Karolina Muchova (7) vs Coco Gauff (2)

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