The Indian Wells Open will once again have some exciting line-ups in the women’s doubles as several singles stars will feature in the main draw in California.

Emma Raducanu is not a name you usually see in doubles tournaments, but the 23-year-old has entered and the WTA 1000 event and will partner Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse with the pair earning a wildcard.

Raducanu is the No 1 British player in singles as she sits at No 24 in the WTA Rankings, but she is currently ranked No 244 in the doubles as she has played only a handful of tournaments.

In fact, her last doubles was in July 2025 when she teamed up with Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC with the pair reaching the semi-final.

Her only other two events were at Queen’s Club last June when she partnered Katie Boulter, and in 2022 when she played alongside Clara Tauson in Washington DC.

Raducanu and Ruse – who has a much higher doubles ranking as she sits at No 80 as she recently reached the semi-final of the Qatar Open with Jaqueline Cristian – have been handed a tough opener as they face Grand Slam winners and third seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

Rising star Victoria Mboko has also signed up, although the 19-year-old Canadian features on the doubles circuit more regularly than Raducanu with her recent event the Qatar Open as she played with Coco Gauff when they lost in the first round.

Mboko, who has a doubles ranking of 302, also partnered fellow teen Iva Jovic at the Australian Open and 2019 US Open winner and fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu at the Pan Pacific Open in 2025.

She will once again be involved in an all-teen line-up at Indian Wells as she will play alongside Mirra Andreeva, who sits at No 8 in the singles and 22 in the doubles.

Andreeva has won two doubles titles and also claimed silver alongside Diana Shnaider at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Mboko-Andreeva team faces the formidable fourth seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai in the first round.

Jovic, ranked No 134 in the doubles will also feature again as she has partnered with another exciting youngster in Alex Eala.

It is the second time this year that the pair have played doubles together, as they also featured at the ASB Classic where they reached the semi-finals.

Jovic and Eala – currently No 105 in the doubles – will take on Jelena Ostapenko and Hailey Baptiste in their opener.

And we could have an exciting second-round match if the four rising stars win their first-round clashes, as Mboko-Andreeva and Jovic-Eala are scheduled to meet.

Reigning Olympic women’s doubles champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, who also won the French Open last year, are the top seeds with Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani seeded second.