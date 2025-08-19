Jannik Sinner’s lead in the ATP Rankings has been reduced after the Cincinnati Open and the Italian is now in real danger of losing his No 1 crown to Carlos Alcaraz.

The top two in the rankings met in their fourth final in 2025 as they went head-to-head for the ATP Masters 1000 title in Ohio and Alcaraz was the last man standing as the ailing Sinner retired while 0-5 down.

With both the 2024 Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open points dropping due to a change in the 2025 ATP Tour calendar, Sinner suffered a big setback as he dropped 550 points after the Ohio tournament, while Alcaraz gained 1,000 points for his title run.

As a result, Sinner now leads by 1,890 points and while that is a massive advantage on paper, it won’t be enough to keep him at No 1 in the Live Rankings at the start of the 2025 US Open.

The Italian has topped the rankings since June 2024 when he replaced Novak Djokovic at No 1, becoming the first Italian to hit the top in the process.

But his stint could come at an end after the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows as he has 2,000 points to defend following his title run last year while Alcaraz will drop only 50 pionts as he lost in the second round 12 months ago.

Sinner will thus have to outperform Alcaraz in New York if he is to retain top spot.

There was one change in the top 10 with Karen Khachanov up three places to No 9 while Holger Rune drops to No 12.

Andrey Rublev dropped four places to No 15 with Francis Tiafoe down three places to No 17 while Francisco Cerundolo re-enters the top 20 as he is up four spots to No 19.

ATP News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s points and prize money from the Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner makes US Open vow after Cincinnati sickness nightmare

Teenager Joao Fonseca is up to a new career-high No 44 after climbing four places on the back of his third-round appearance in Ohio while Benjamin Bonzi rises 12 to No 51 and Francisco Comesana is up 17 to No 54.

But the biggest winner at Cincinnati was Terence Atmane as the qualifier reached the semi-final – beating fourth seed Taylor Fritz and seventh seed Rune en route – before losing against Sinner.

The Frenchman has surged 67 places to No 69.

2024 Canadian Open winner Alexei Popyrin was a big dropper as he slipped 18 places to No 33 as he lost in the third round.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,480 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 9,590

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 6,230

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 5,575

5. Jack Draper Great Britain – 4,650

6. Ben Shelton United States – 4,280

7. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,130

8. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,545

9. Karen Khachanov – 3,240

10. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,205

11. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,050

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,905

13. Daniil Medvedev – 2,760

14. Tommy Paul United States – 2,610

15. Andrey Rublev – 2,610

16. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,430

17. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,340

18. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,185

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,135

20. Arthur Fils France – 2,120