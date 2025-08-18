Carlos Alcaraz did not win the Cincinnati Masters title in the manner he would have wanted after Jannik Sinner was forced to quit their final due to illness after just five games, but the result could have a huge impact on the race for the world No 1 ranking.

Sinner has held a commanding lead at the top of the ATP Rankings for over a year and his position was not challenged as he sat out for three months of 2025 after accepting a ban following a positive doping test.

Yet this was always going to be the time of the year when Alcaraz could close the lead on his great rival, with Sinner defending the title in Cincinnati and also heading into the US Open as defending champion.

That means he is defending 2,500 ranking points over these two defend and after failing to regain the title in Cincinnati, 550 points will drop off his ranking.

By contrast, Alcaraz has gained 1,000 points with his win in Cincinnati and he will also have a chance to gain ground on Sinner at the US Open.

Sinner is defending 2,000 ranking points in New York and Alcaraz has just 60 points to defend in that event after his shock early exit last year.

Now that Alcaraz has started to gain ground on Sinner, the pressure will be on the Italian, who also has big points to defend from his win at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai next month and then at the ATP Finals in the last big event of the tennis year.

Alcaraz offered up plenty of sympathy to his big rival and friend Sinner after his heartbreaking decision to call time on the Cincinnati final, as he admitted this did not feel like a moment to celebrate.

“It’s not the way I want to win matches or the trophy. I just have to say sorry,” said Alcaraz.

“I know and understand how you [Sinner] feel right now. I can’t say anything you don’t know.

“You are a true champion and I’m sure you will come back better, even stronger. You always do and that’s what true champions do. Sorry, and come back stronger.”

Alcaraz may need to win the US Open to regain the world No 1 ranking and if he needs to beat Sinner in the final to achieve that goal, it will add to the drama when these two great champions lock horns once again.

