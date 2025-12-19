The coaching merry-go-round is in full swing on the ATP Tour as Grigor Dimitrov has become the latest player to announce that he has parted ways with his mentor.

Just days after Carlos Alcaraz announced a shock split from Juan Carlos Ferrero, Dimitrov has taken to social media to confirm that his partnership with Daniel Vallverdu has come to an end following an “incredible” eight-year journey over two different spells.

The Bulgarian first started working with Vallverdu in July 2016, but they went their separate ways in May 2019 before they teamed up again in December 2022 with the second stint coming to an end three years later.

“Eight years! It’s been an incredible journey with you on and off the court,” Dimitrov wrote on an Instagram Story.

“Grateful for the lessons, the laughs, and the memories we’ve shared. Thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. You’ll always be part of my story. Wishing you all the best in your next adventure!”

The Venezuelan coach replied: “It was a pleasure pepe – all of it. I thank you for the opportunity and the trust. Wishing you all the very best for what’s to come. Keep on pushing.”

The Ups And Downs

The two enjoyed a lot of success during both spells as Dimitrov was ranked No 40 in the world when Vallverdu started his first stint in 2016 as the following year he won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title, the Cincinnati Open, and also lifted the ATP Finals.

He also reached the semi-final of the Australian Open at the start of 2017 – losing in five sets against Rafael Nadal – and went on to finish the year at a career-high No 3 in the ATP Rankings.

But Dimitrov was unable to repeat that success in the next two years as he reached only one final, the 2018 Rotterdam Open where he finished runner-up to Roger Federer, and they decided to go their separate ways in 2019.

The Bulgarian’s poor form continued and he dropped out of the top 30 by October 2022 before turning to Vallverdu, who had a stint with three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, later in the year.

In January 2024, Dimitrov won his first title since the 2017 ATP Finals when he lifted the Brisbane International trophy while he finished runner-up at three other events – including the Miami Open.

He returned to No 9 in the rankings and finished the year at No 10.

The 2025 season was a difficult one for Dimitrov as he failed to reach any finals while the second half of the season was blighted by a pectoral injury he suffered at Wimbledon, forcing him to miss several events, including the US Open.

He also announced in September that he had parted company with another of his long-time coaches in Jamie Delgado.

Although he returned at the Paris Masters, a shoulder injury forced him to withdraw from his second round match and he eventually finished the year at No 44 in the rankings.