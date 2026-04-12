Carlos Alcaraz has a dominant lead over Jannik Sinner in their head-to-head rivalry so will he start the Monte Carlo Masters final against Jannik Sinner as the favourite?

The top two players in the ATP Rankings are set for Episode 17 of their incredible rivalry, but interestingly it will be their first meeting of the 2026 campaign following six encounters in 2025.

Alcaraz won four of their six meetings last year, including the French Open and US Open finals, and he holds a 10-6 lead in the H2H, but Sinner won their most recent match, which was the showpiece match at the ATP Finals last November as he won in straight sets.

So who is the favourite for Sunday’s match on the clay in Monte Carlo?

“It will be our 17th match, I know him quite well. I’m not going to say the plan here,” Alcaraz stated. “I’ve seen his matches, I know where he’s improved and what he’s doing well.”

“There’s no favourite against him. I can lose to him on any surface.”

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The seven-time Grand Slam winner has won three of their four matches on clay with the last one the 2025 final at Roland Garros when he saved three match points to defeat his great rival in five sets.

The Spaniard also won their Italian Open final last year and their 2024 semi-final at the French Open while Sinner’s only win came in the 2022 Umag final.

Alcaraz added: “A true champion is someone who can play well on any surface.”

And they will not only battle it out for the Monte Carlo Masters trophy, but also the world No 1 ranking as it will be a winner-takes-all clash.

The pair have dominated men’s tennis the past few years as they have won the last nine Grand Slams and also topped the rankings with no one else getting a look in.

“We’re being very consistent,” the Spaniard said. “We’re not superheroes, we also lose matches.

“Every time we play against each other, we raise our level to the maximum.”

Sinner, who beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final, did his press conference before Alcaraz completed his victory over Valentin Vacherot.

“If it’s Carlos, let’s say ‘if’, it would be good for me to play against him at least once before Paris, to see where my level is on this surface and what we need to work on,” he said.

“I hope he gives me good feedback. In any case, win or lose, it will be a good reference point on what we need to improve.”