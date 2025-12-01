The 2025 ATP Tour season was hugely entertaining, with an array of incredible storylines and epic matches emerging across the year.

Two men dominated the tour and the Grand Slams, but it was a year of immense intrigue across the men’s game, with several rising stars making significant strides in their careers.

Here, looking back at the year as a whole, we handed out our 2025 ATP Tour awards.

Best Player: Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has been a standout star on the ATP Tour for several years now, but the 22-year-old hit new heights during a career-best season in 2025.

With Grand Slam titles won at Roland Garros and Wimbledon — alongside eight titles in total — the Spaniard was a deserving year-end No 1 for 2025, and is our best ATP player of the year.

Best Match: Carlos Alcaraz def Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), Roland Garros F

Alcaraz and Sinner’s extraordinary French Open final was conclusively the best men’s match of the year, and will likely go down as one of the best of all time.

Sinner looked set to pounce and win his first Roland Garros title at two sets up — then holding championship points in set four — only for his rival to battle back in scintillating fashion.

Best Moment: Novak Djokovic wins 100th title

There were a few standout moments in the men’s game this year, but Djokovic defied his age to remain towards the top of the game and made a slice of history at the Geneva Open.

A hard-fought victory in the final versus Hubert Hurkacz not only saw the 38-year-old win the title, but also claim the 100th ATP Tour title of his career, joining Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in an exclusive club.

Most Improved: Joao Fonseca

Starting the year ranked outside the top 140, teen star Fonseca ended 2025 ranked 24th in the world after a stunning run across a remarkable breakout season.

The Brazilian won matches at all four Grand Slams and won his first two ATP titles in Buenos Aires and Basel, improving faster than pretty much any of his contemporaries over the past year.

Breakout Star: Valentin Vacherot

While the rise of the likes of Fonseca could have been predicted, no one would have expected Vacherot to become one of the most talked-about players in the men’s game.

Vacherot was ranked 204th in the world and scraped into Shanghai Masters qualifying, only to run all the way to the title and become the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 champion of all time — making him one to watch in 2026 and beyond.

Coach of the Year: Juan Carlos Ferrero and Samuel Lopez

Several coaches could have been picked here, but Ferrero and Lopez’s work with Alcaraz in 2025 is worthy of recognition.

Lopez joined forces with long-time coach Ferrero at the start of 2025, and together they turned their charge into a more complete player than ever, something that should worry most of Alcaraz’s contemporaries.

Biggest Upset: Valentin Vacherot def Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, Shanghai Masters SF

With Alcaraz absent and Sinner retiring in round three, Shanghai was perceived as Djokovic’s chance to pick up a 41st Masters 1000 title, especially when facing Vacherot in the semi-final.

However, producing perhaps the best performance of his career, the Monegasque continued his dream run, making Djokovic crack physically as he picked up the first top-10 win of his career.

Comeback of the Year: Jenson Brooksby

Starting the year outside the top 1000 of the ATP Rankings, Brooksby had spent close to two years away from the sport due to a combination of injury and suspension.

However, an incredible return saw him win his first ATP Tour title in Houston and reach a further final in Eastbourne, moving back to 53rd in the ATP Rankings after an impressive twelve months.

One to Watch: Learner Tien

Tien was one of the most-improved and impressive players of 2025, and the rising US star is definitely one to watch for the future.

An impressive breakout year ended with American cracking the top 30 of the ATP Rankings after winning his first title in Metz, and Tien’s unique game could make him a nightmare to play for years to come.

