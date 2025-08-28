After a historic opening-round win at the US Open, Alex Eala was unable to capture that same magic when she returned to court on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old had made history in Round 1, rallying from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat 14th seed Clara Tauson in a three-set thriller, and become the first Filipino tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles match.

However, despite entering her second round match as a provisional favourite, Eala was unable to see off world No 95 Cristina Bucsa yesterday, falling 6-4, 6-3 to the Spaniard in New York.

Despite the disappointing defeat, it has still been a historic campaign for Eala, and the rising star will be well-rewarded for her efforts.

Here, we examine the prize money and ranking points the Filipina will receive now that her 2025 US Open campaign has concluded.

Ranking points

Having reached a career-high ranking of world No 56 earlier this summer, Eala has dropped down the rankings in recent months.

The 20-year-old is ranked 75th in the world as things stand, but entering the main draw for the first time presented her with a significant opportunity.

Eala lost in the final round of US Open qualifying in 2024, meaning she had 30 ranking points to defend from that.

US Open News

Elena Rybakina notes ‘happy’ Emma Raducanu’s growth ahead of their US Open clash

Novak Djokovic equals one of Roger Federer’s most iconic records after US Open win

However, by entering the main draw automatically, she immediately earned herself 10 points.

And, by stunning 14th seed Tauson in round one, she earned herself 70 points for progressing to the second round of a major for the very first time.

With her tournament now over, Eala is projected to have a +40 points differential when the WTA Rankings next update post-tournament.

Provisionally, Eala is up six places to world No 69 in the WTA Live Rankings.

Had she beaten Bucsa, she would have earned 130 ranking points.

Prize money

The US Open offers the biggest prize money of all four Grand Slam tournaments, with this year’s champions guaranteed to earn a record payday of $5,000,000.

That increase in prize money has fed all the way down the draw, with players in round-one action guaranteed a staggering payday of $110,000 regardless of their result.

However, thanks to her victory in her opener, Eala takes home even more prize money from the tournament.

A second-round finish sees Eala earn a staggering $154,000 from New York, the second-biggest payday of her career.

The only time Eala has so far earned more money at a tournament was during her stunning breakout run at the Miami Open this spring, where she earned $332,160 for reaching the last four.

Had Eala progressed to the third round, she would have earned $237,000 in prize money winnings.

Read Next: Ostapenko-Townsend update: Latvian hits back at ‘racist’ accusations, Sabalenka’s calming attempt