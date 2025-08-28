Daniil Medvedev predicted he would get a “big fine” at the US Open. He was right.

Though the extraordinary row between Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend may now be the most controversial moment of this year’s tournament, Medvedev’s opening-round clash against Benjamin Bonzi remains a huge talking point four days on.

A photographer entering the court, a six-minute delay after Medvedev’s argument with the umpire, the controversial booing of Bonzi, and a near comeback from the Russian enthralled the tennis world and those inside Court Louis Armstrong.

Days on from the incident, Medvedev has now learnt his punishment, with the former world No 1 set to lose a significant amount of his tournament prize money.

However, Medvedev’s fine is far from the biggest in US Open history.

Here, we look at how the 2021 champion’s punishment compares among the biggest fines at the US Open.

Daniil Medvedev, 2025: $42,500

Medvedev has received a total fine of $42,500 for what has been deemed as two separate sanctions from his round-one exit.

The former world No 1 has been fined $12,500 for smashing rackets against his chair in the aftermath of his loss, though he has received a staggering $30,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Medvedev launched an astonishing verbal tirade against umpire Greg Allensworth, after he had reawarded Bonzi a first serve after the photographer had walked onto the court.

The incident took place on the Frenchman’s match point, and he came close to defeat after the delay before sealing a battling 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 triumph.

After his third straight opening-round defeat at a major, Medvedev – who also lost to Bozni at Wimbledon – correctly predicted his heavy sanction.

“I’m getting a big fine enough, so if I speak, I’m in big trouble, so I’m not going to speak,” he commented.

Medvedev will lose approximately 38% of his $110,000 in winnings, though it is only the fourth-biggest sanction in US Open history.

Fabio Fognini, 2017: $24,000/$96,000

Hardly a stranger to controversy, the recently retired Fognini received a huge fine at the US Open back in 2017.

The Italian was beaten 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-0 by compatriot Stefano Travaglia, and was later cited for using abusive language against umpire Louise Engzell.

Initially fined $24,000 and disqualified from the men’s doubles draw, Fognini was later handed a further $96,000 fine for his behaviour.

Novak Djokovic, 2020: $163,000

Perhaps the most controversial moment in US Open history, world No 1 and overwhelming title favourite Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament back in 2020.

Trailing 6-5 in the first set of a fourth-round clash versus Pablo Carreno Busta, the Serbian hit a ball which struck a line judge in the throat, leading to his disqualification.

As per tournament rules, Djokovic was stripped of his ranking points and tournament prize money, losing the $163,000 in winnings he had earned for reaching round four.

Serena Williams, 2009: $10,500/$175,000

Tennis icon Williams found herself embroiled in multiple US Open controversies across her career, though her biggest sanction came back in 2009.

In her semi-final against Kim Clijsters, the American had a foot fault called against her while serving to stay in the match, ultimately falling down match point.

Williams’ tirade against the line judge resulted in a point penalty, following an initial violation for smashing her racket earlier in the match – which ultimately sealed Clijsters’ victory.

Initially fined $10,500, her fine was upgraded to a staggering $175,000 later that year.

