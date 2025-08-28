Ostapenko-Townsend update: Latvian hits back at ‘racist’ accusations, Sabalenka’s calming attempt

The Jelena Ostapenko-Taylor Townsend heated exchange during the end of their US Open second-round match has escalated into accusations and denials of racism with the incident leaving a sour taste.

The unseeded Townsend upset 2017 French Open champion and 25th seed Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1, but the real drama occurred at the end of the match as there was a frosty handshake and lengthy, angry exchange between the pair at the net.

Townsend didn’t hold back during her on-court interview as she revealed: “She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let’s see what else she has to say.”

Ostapenko then took to social media to give her version of the events, revealing her opponent refused to apologise for a net call, writing “she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry”.

The incident, naturally, lit up social media and some users hit out at the Latvian and sent messages on her Instagram Status as they believe her comment that her opponent had “no class, no education” had racist undertones.

But the 28-year-old vehemently denied those allegations, writing: “Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn’t matter where you come from.

“There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you you can’t use it in [a] disrespectful way to your opponent.

“Unfortunately for me, coming from such a small country I don’t have that support and a chance to play in [my] homeland.

“I always loved to play in the US and US Open, but this is the first time is approaching the match [in] this disrespectful way.”

She later deleted the post.

Townsend, meanwhile, kicked off her post-match press conference by telling reporters: “This is the type of day you all live for.”

The 29-year-old insisted there was no “previous beef on my side”.

“No, there’s never been any history. I mean, I don’t know how she feels about Me, but there’s no, you know, beef on my side,” she said before going on to repeat Ostapenko’s comments.

“You know, she told me that I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US,” the American explained.

“And I said, you know, I’m excited. Bring it. You know, I’ve never been the one to back down from anything like that, but I just thought that it was really interesting. You know, she was playing amazing in the first set and, you know, couldn’t miss. And, you know, I had my head down and head in my strings and just tried to continue to just plug away.

She continued: “You know, still is no beef. But again, like you guys saw, I didn’t back down because you’re not gonna insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect.

“And if I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. And that’s just the fact of the matter. And I think that that’s tennis, right? You know, no matter what’s going on, it’s me versus you. But at the end of the day, we have to respect each other and respect what happens out on the court.

“It’s competition. So, you know, it was unfortunate, but it’s something I could put on my TikTok.”

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was also asked her opinion on the incident as she revealed she tried to calm Ostapenko down.

“I actually spoke to Jelena after the match, but during our conversation, I didn’t know what had happened. Well, I have to say that she’s nice. She just sometimes can lose control. She has some things in life to face and some struggles.

“I was just trying to help her… I don’t know… not like face it in a more mature way, but I was just trying to help her to settle down. I was just someone she could speak to and just let it go.

“I think sometimes she just lose control over her emotions, which is pretty tough and I really hope that one day she will figure it out herself and she will handle it much better.”