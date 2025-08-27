Tennis coaching legend Rick Macci has compared the current dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to that of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Sinner and Alcaraz have won the last seven Grand Slam titles between them since the start of the 2024 season, with the former securing four and the latter claiming three.

The pair have faced off in the finals at the last four events they have played, including the last two Grand Slam championship matches.

Alcaraz saved three match points en route to beating Sinner in an instant classic five-set French Open final lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

Sinner gained his revenge by delivering a stellar display to down Alcaraz in four sets in the Wimbledon title match last month.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci backed both Alcaraz and Sinner to reach double figures in terms of Grand Slam titles.

“Listen, I think we’re seeing something very special in real time,” said the American, who coached Venus and Serena Williams.

“People are always gonna have their opinion, even four years ago when I said this about Alcaraz, where this was going with Sinner. And now here we are and here they are, and when I sit there – I don’t like throwing double digit Grand Slams out there – but to me, barring injury, mail it in.

“But you don’t wanna put ‘em in the rare air with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, you don’t even wanna go there because it’s such a journey, because there’s injury and so many things that can make a left turn for you.”

Macci continued: “At the end of the day, they’re both amazing role models because they’re great people. And I think for parents and coaches, you wanna follow guys like that just like people would with Federer.

“And then you’ve got Alcaraz, he’ll lose a 20-ball rally and smile at you! I mean what is that all about? You go on about flipping pressure. And this is what coaches have to try to stress because let’s face it, everybody gets nervous, everybody chokes, it’s a pressure cooker out there.

“And Sinner, he’s almost like a machine. He’s the best on the planet ‘cause his mind’s made of granite. Just watch what they’re doing… I don’t see anybody, I don’t see anybody – barring injury – there’s no one in that neighbourhood now. It’s those two.

“That doesn’t mean they’re going undefeated, that doesn’t mean people can’t beat ‘em. I mean, you don’t feel like playing, you’re gonna lose. Three out of five [sets] at a Slam is trickier because it’s more mental.

“But they’re in a different category. And you can back the truck up to Federer, Nadal, Djokovic – when they played the Slams, you almost knew one of those three were gonna win it. Very seldom did you have a cameo.

“So yeah, we’re seeing greatness right in front of us. And hopefully neither of them get hurt and we can be enjoying this for the next 12, 15 years.”

Sinner and Alcaraz are competing at the 2025 US Open, where they could meet in yet another final.

