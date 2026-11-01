Alex de Minaur immediately reacts to losing the Vienna Open final to Carlos Alcaraz – ‘Very annoying’

Alex de Minaur’s wretched record against Carlos Alcaraz continued as he lost the Vienna Open final to the Spaniard.

De Minaur lost 6-1, 6-4 to Alcaraz in just under half an hour as the Spaniard claimed the fourth title of his disrupted 2026 season.

The Australian has now lost seven matches in a row against Alcaraz and he is yet to taste victory against the talented Spaniard.

Despite his horrible record against Alcaraz, de Minaur found the funny side of suffering yet another defeat to the world No 3.

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“Let me start with Carlitos, well done to you, to your team, it’s great to have you back on Tour. All the fans appreciate it. I will say one thing though: it is very annoying to play against you,” joked the Australian.

Nevertheless, de Minaur was still full of praise for Alcaraz as both a player and a personality.

“But as I said many times, you’re one of the good ones. One of the great guys on Tour and amazing week. As for myself, it’s been a great week. I feel very much at home here in Vienna. I play some of my best tennis. I would like to thank all the people that make it possible.

“For the players it’s one of the great tournaments to come back to and we always look forward to coming back. Thank you for all you do. To the ball kids, to the crowd, everyone that makes this amazing tournament possible. Really appreciate it. Thank you.

“And last but not last, to my team. It’s been an interesting year. Lots of highs, a couple of lows, but I’m proud to be standing up here and still fighting. I’m excited by what’s left of this year and hopefully I can continue pushing and have a longer year, keep going.”

The Australian has now made three ATP 500 finals and de Minaur’s claimed the ATP 500 bonus pool as a result of his performances.

He will next head to the Paris Masters where he looks to ensure he qualifies for the ATP Finals at the end of the season. The Australian is currently number nine in the race, which is enough to qualify, but he will battle it out with the likes of Arthur Fils and Novak Djokovic.

De Minaur will await the winner of Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Andrey Rublev in the second round of the Paris Masters, after receiving a first round bye at the final Masters tournament of the year. He has never won the Paris Masters in his career.