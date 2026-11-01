Carlos Alcaraz and Alex De Minaur ranking points and prize money after Vienna Open final

Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside Alex De Minaur to win the Vienna Open title for the first time in his career.

Alcaraz had a perfect 6-0 record against the Australian heading into the contest but after De Minaur’s three-set win over new No 1 Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, many thought a close battle was in store.

And while the 27-year-old had multiple game points in a number of games in the first set, he still ended up losing it 6-1 in 37 minutes as the Spaniard put in a ruthless display.

De Minaur hit 79% of his first serves in but ended up winning just 48% of those deliveries, as the world No 3 outclassed his opponent on Sunday afternoon.

Alcaraz, who missed more than four months of the season due to a wrist injury, had to work harder for his spoils in the second set but still was comfortable enough in a 6-1, 6-4 victory in one hour, 28 minutes.

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Alcaraz claimed his fourth title of 2026 and the 28th of his glittering career, while De Minaur, who lost his third title match in a row this year, fell to 11-12 in ATP Tour finals.

While the Aussie would dearly have loved to have won in Vienna and beaten Alcaraz for the first time, he is up to eighth in the rankings on 3,210 points.

More importantly, though, the former world No 5 has leapfrogged his rivals into ninth in the ATP Finals Race, which is the last qualification spot for the season-ending event in Turin.

His final run puts him on 3,210 points, just one solitary point ahead of Rafael Jodar in 10th. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is third in the Race on 5,100 points and is up to 6,100 points in the live rankings.

That still puts him 3,350 points behind Jannik Sinner, who is just 100 points back from Zverev. Alcaraz can close that gap significantly, however, with a strong end to the season.

He pockets 500 ranking points and £437,718 in prize money, while De Minaur collects 330 ranking points and £235,494 in earnings. Both will hope to add to both of these tallies when the Paris Masters gets underway this coming week.

This ATP Finals Race is set to go down to the wire, with De Minaur, Rafael Jodar, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz, among others, all in with a shot at qualifying after world No 2 Sinner ended his season early due to a knee injury.

Full Vienna Open breakdown:

First round: 0 points – €21,820 (£18,251)

Second round: 50 points – €40,920 (£34,227)

Quarter-finals: 100 points – €76,655 (£64,118)

Semi-finals: 200 points – €150,040 (£125,500)

Runner-up: 330 points – €281,540 (£235,494)

Winner: 500 points – €523,305 (£437,718)

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