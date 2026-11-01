Carlos Alcaraz reflects on an ‘emotional week’ after winning the Vienna Open

Carlos Alcaraz has become the Vienna Open champion for the first time in his career after beating Alex de Minaur in the final.

Alcaraz took a last-minute wildcard into the ATP 500 competition, following the Six Kings Slam being delayed from October to December.

It proved a wise decision for the Spaniard, who beat the likes of Tommy Paul, Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, and then de Minaur to claim his fourth title of 2026.

The world No 3 was suitably delighted with his run to the Vienna Open title, but he took some time out to send a message to de Minaur and his coaching team during his celebratory speech.

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“Obviously I’ve got to start with Alex after an amazing week. You’re always pushing forward, making steps forward. Always improving. You and your team, I’m just happy to see you every week doing great things. Keep pushing forward. Great week, congrats for a great week. A couple of tournaments ahead of us before the resolution of the season. I wish you all the best Congrats and keep going,” said Alcaraz to his opponent.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz thanked his team for sticking by him and making tennis fun, in what is just his fourth tournament back since a wrist injury kept him out for four and a half months.

“For my team, it’s been an amazing week for us. Amazing, emotional week as well. We had great time on the court, but especially off the court, which makes me feel great every time I step on the court. Feeling relaxed, feeling calm, feeling that I should enjoy than stress myself.

“That’s a really important job you guys are making to me and I really appreciate it and I’m grateful. This week I didn’t expect for us tto play here and come here, but I will say it’s the best decision we could make. Thanks to you guys for pushing me to keep playing and practice, so thank you so much.”

Alcaraz then took the time to thank the tournament and the crowd, the latter of which he has praised all week for the tennis-loving atmosphere they have created.

“Obviously, the tournament director, we’re really grateful for everything you’ve done for us this week, so thank you so much to you. Obviously to your team as well. It’s been a great tournament. I remember back in 2021, it felt great coming to this tournament,” said Alcaraz.

“I was new on the Tour and you guys treat me as one more player even this year. Thank you so much. Obviously, I also want to shout out the people here. Incredible. It’s been an amazing. You were amazing from the first day. I really enjoyed every time I stepped on the court.

“Not only for the matches, but in the practices as well. Packed stadiums. You guys made me feel great. On the court and off the court. I can see how passionate you are for tennis and I’m really happy to see that. All I can see is thank you for the support.”

Alcaraz is still the world No 3 after his Vienna Open win, but he has managed to scoop another 490 ranking points, which has increased the gap between number three and number four.

There is now a 3350 point gap between Alcaraz and Shelton in third and fourth place, which is enough for the star to keep onto that place heading into the 2027 season.

He will now look to cut down the lead currently held by Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev at the final two tournaments of the ATP Tour season.

Alcaraz will head to the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals, two tournaments he is yet to win in his career. Despite a rocky season due to injury, the Spaniard could end a high as 2026 draws to a close.