Toni Nadal has identified Alexander Zverev as a “dangerous rival” to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and claimed that the 28-year-old German is “clearly better than” Novak Djokovic.

Zverev fell to world No 1 and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in an epic Australian Open semi-final lasting five hours and 27 minutes.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist fought back from two sets to love down to force a decider, but he was unable to seal a sensational comeback as he let a 5-3 lead slip in the fifth set.

Sinner, the world No 2, was defeated in five sets by Djokovic in a pulsating second semi-final at Melbourne Park.

Zverev dropped to fourth in the ATP Rankings this week, with Djokovic climbing to third.

Nadal — who coached his legendary nephew Rafael Nadal to 16 Grand Slam titles — argued Zverev is the biggest threat to the top two.

“He (Zverev) is a dangerous rival and, for me, he’s clearly better than Djokovic is today,” Nadal said during an appearance on the Onda Cero radio network.

“But he lacks the… if he, if Zverev had won that match (the Australian Open semi-final against Alcaraz), he probably would have won the final too.

“It would change him because it gives you extra confidence and takes away the pressure he has to win a Grand Slam.”

Nadal added, though, that Zverev “has a mental problem” and is “under a lot of pressure to win a Grand Slam.”

Toni Nadal criticised Carlos Alcaraz after the Australian Open

Toni Nadal was critical of Alcaraz for not mentioning his former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after his Australian Open victory.

“It’s all well and good to praise your coach, but you have to remember the other one too,” Nadal said.

“I don’t know how his relationship with Ferrero ended, but when he says that, I feel bad saying it.

“I’m sure Samuel Lopez has done a great job in these two months, but he can’t forget Ferrero’s work over the years.

“I wouldn’t have liked it if, as soon as Rafa left, he had said those things about Carlos Moya.”

