Emma Raducanu’s wait for a first singles title since her 2021 US Open win goes on after she was hammered 0-6, 2-6 in the Transylvania Open final.

The Briton had dropped just one set on her way to her first final since New York but was outclassed by Sorana Cirstea despite the Romania being the No.56 seed.

Fatigue looks to have played its part with Raducanu struggling with playing five matches in a week for the first time in five years and after the first set, she received medical attention, including having her blood pressure taken.

Having handed out a bagel to Poland’s Maja Chwalinska, Raducanu was forced to accept one of her own in the final with Cirstea racing into a set lead in 28 minutes.

Raducanu did provide some fight back in the second set, winning her first game and rallying to 2-2 but Cirstea broke her twice to take the second set 6-2 and secure the title.

Before the match, the pair had met just once before at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. On that occasion, Raducanu won in straight sets.

How has Emma Raducanu’s rank changed after the Transylvania Open?

Despite the defeat, the tournament was a positive one for Raducanu’s rank as she rose five places thanks to 153 ranking points added to her tally.

That takes the Briton up to 25, her highest since August 2022.

Cirstea also rose five places, taking her up to No.31 in the rankings which is her personal best since June 2024.

What prize money did Emma Raducanu earn in the Transylvanian Open?

For reaching the final, Raducanu received $22,125 which takes her 2026 prize money to $280,819. In total, Raducanu has earned $6,238,197.

For winning the singles tournament, Cirstea was given $37,390, taking her up to $11,050,739 in what is her final season.

