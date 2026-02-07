Emma Raducanu has shared her thoughts after coming through a “proper battle” at the Transylvania Open to reach her second final at WTA Tour level.

The world No 30 fought her way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory against 91st-ranked Ukrainian qualifier Oleksandra Oliynykova in a semi-final lasting two hours and 48 minutes.

Raducanu, whose father Ion is Romanian, was roared on by the crowd in Cluj as she recovered from being a break down at 1-2 in the deciding set.

The 23-year-old Brit will face Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, the world No 36, in the final at the WTA 250 tournament as she chases her second career title.

Here is everything Raducanu said in her post-match press conference.

Q. Your thoughts on this amazing win?

Raducanu: Yeah, I mean, what a match, it was a proper battle. Such a tricky opponent, just made so many balls, played in a way that isn’t very common, and you don’t face that very much. It’s such a challenge to play, especially as the balls get older and it gets a bit slower, it gets harder to put the ball away. And yeah, she’s incredibly crafty and what an athlete and competitor, so I’m really, really happy to have come through that.

Q. What do you think about the crowd that supported you so loud… did they help you win this match?

Raducanu: Yeah, I’d really say that, and I mean it because when I’m a break down in the third set, it’s very easy I guess if there was no one in the crowd and a dead atmosphere… you know, you don’t know how you’re gonna fight compared to when the whole stadium is kind of willing you on to fight for every point and that’s what I did really well in that moment. No matter how I was feeling, no matter how uncomfortable I was, I really just gave my best for every point so I could leave the court with no regrets. And I think the crowd helped me so much to do that and it was such a nice atmosphere. And I’ve said it all week, they’ve really helped through tough moments and it’s really felt like I’ve been playing at home.

Q. What do you think was the key moment in this match?

Raducanu: Yeah, I mean, I think the key moment was… There were two. I think it was 3-1 in the second set where I was in control, and I played a bit of a sloppy game to return and she held. But if I’m 4-1 up there, you don’t know how the match is gonna go. And then the next one, I think, turning point, I mean for sure, the 2-1 game when I’d just been broken, I just felt like all the momentum was going her way. I think I lost eight points in a row and I just felt like I couldn’t put the ball anywhere because she was there and she was going to hit a winner or she was going to hit something that I didn’t know what to do with. So that was a really big break at 2-1, and it gave me a little bit of hope. And then I managed to hold serve and get new balls, and I really think the new balls helped in the third set because shots that she was making with the old fluffy ones, they were just a bit late and she was missing, and it was travelling a bit too far, so that helped as well.

Q. How much resilience did it take to win today?

Raducanu: I mean, today took, like, all my supply of resilience. I think for a while I need to recharge that tank. It was such a difficult match, I have to say mentally, emotionally, you’re facing something. It looks… the whole stadium’s probably watching it like and can’t believe what’s happening, and I’m the same, but you have to face what’s in front of you, and it’s so difficult to deal with, I think. Sometimes more difficult than if someone’s hitting the ball fast, and especially when it’s relentless every single time . It just doesn’t really happen on the tour. So for me to have overcome that, it took a lot of patience, it took a lot of mental strength, and really pleased.

Q. You took a medical timeout at the end of the first set… what was the problem and how are you feeling now?

Raducanu: Yeah, I mean, now, yeah, I feel pretty tired. Obviously, I played like three hours and really, really tough physical match, moved so much, but I think it’s, when you’re playing four matches in a row it’s not something that I’ve done much, but to be feeling your body, to be feeling the pain, I guess, of the sweet rewards of being in the final, I think it makes it worth it. It’s just a bit of wear and tear from playing back-to-back matches. So I’ll take it.

