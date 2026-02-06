Carlos Alcaraz fans have been quick to suggest the world No 1 has taken tennis to the next level after he became the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles with his victory at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz’s stunning achievement saw him add the Melbourne title to his collection with a win against Novak Djokovic in the final, sparking some to suggest he is on course to eclipse Djokovic as the greatest player of all-time.

Tennis legend John McEnroe was among those who suggested Alcaraz could win 20 or more Grand Slam titles after his latest success, but any suggestion that the young Spaniard can already be part of the debate over who is the greatest player of all-time should be banished, according to former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

Speaking on the latest Off Court Cuts edition of his podcast, the 1997 US Open finalist didn’t hold back as he insisted Djokovic is in a league of his own when the discussion over the all-time great of tennis is raised.

“This is ridiculous in my opinion,” said Rusedski as he responded to the suggestion that Alcaraz is already part of the GOAT debate.

“He’s won seven majors, he’s on track, but you’ve got to have a catalog of work to get to 20 plus. Djokovic is on 24, Nadal is on 22 and Federer is on 20. Those are long distance. He would have to win every single Slam this year to get up to 10.

“Then it would take him at least another two and a half years if he won every single Slam, so I think it’s a little premature [to put Alcaraz in the GOAT debate].

“You have to define it by something. Numbers, longevity, the era you played in. So let’s look at Novak Djokovic’s story. And that’s why I call him the GOAT.

“He came along when Federer and Nadal were dominating with Andy Murray. And he went through that generation and said, look, I’m going to stand up to you. I’m going to find a way. And then for a decade, he dominated the sport. The numbers don’t lie. And that’s why I say Djokovic is the GOAT.”

Patrick Mouratoglous has fanned the flames in this debate in recent days, after claiming Alcaraz and his big rival Jannik Sinner are playing at a higher level than Djokovic, Nadal and Federer managed at their peak.

“One match. One result. And suddenly, a big conclusion,” wrote Mouratoglou.

“After Novak Djokovic’s victory over Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal, many of you said: “This proves the Big 3 were better than Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I disagree; that’s a short view. First, you cannot take one match and turn it into a rule. Before that semifinal, Jannik had won five matches in a row against Novak. That didn’t suddenly disappear because of one result.

“Tennis-wise, I stand by what I’ve said for the last two to three years. Jannik is superior to Novak today in pure tennis terms. He moves faster. He hits harder. He takes the ball earlier. He serves better.

“Look at the numbers from that match: 75 per-cent first serves in, 80 per-cent points won behind the first serve, 52 per-cent behind the second. Jannik plays a more modern version of tennis than Novak.”

The suggestion that Alcaraz and Sinner are playing at a higher level than the ‘Big 3’ drew a response from Nadal, who posted laughing emojis on his Instagram as he hit back at Mourtaoglou.

