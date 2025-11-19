Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Potapova posted images of their time in the Maldives on Instagram

The world’s best tennis players descend on the sunshine paradise of the Maldives at this time of the year and the images of the best female players lapping up the rays have been flowing on Instagram.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, her top 10 rival Mirra Andreeva and Russian star Anastasia Potapova are among those who have been posting images on the social media platform.

Potapova’s posts have caused a bit of a stir as she appears to be enjoying her off-season with Dutch tennis player Tallon Griekspoor, as the couple appeared to confirm rumours of their romance with their Instagram posts.

The duo posted images of their time away together and they may just be bumping into more tennis players in the coming days.

Alexander Zverev has suggested he will be heading to the Maldives when his season comes to an end later this month and for Sabalanka, this time of the year is crucial as she looks to recuperate from a curious season.

More Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek: How WTA’s top two matched up across 2025

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her plans to start a family as she reveals timeframe

The best player in women’s tennis lost her final match of the season as she was beaten by Elena Rybakina at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia last weekend and she has wasted no time in getting herself away from the court with her Brazilian boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.

She took time away from tennis after her US Open win in September as she enjoyed an extended holiday in Greece that saw her miss a WTA 1000 event in China.

Detaching herself from the sport is crucial to keep her mind fresh and she admits her active Instagram account is also part of her relaxation process.

“I feel like I’m like an open book right now,” she said, responding to a question from Tennis365 at the Wuhan Open last month. “Sometimes they ask me, what is something that people will be surprised to know about you? And I’m like, they know everything, like literally everything about me!

“I show everything. And, the main reason was that, you know, I look really aggressive on court, and I cannot look at myself, watch myself playing. I feel terrible about myself because I’m super aggressive.

“I felt like and I wanted to be connected with people. I wanted to feel support in the stadiums. I wanted to experience that support, so I felt like I needed to share myself.

“I need to show people who Aryna is and everything came from there, and that’s why I started to share myself to just to make sure that I can stay connected with people.”

Tennis players are acting as chief publicity officers for the Maldives tourist industry right now and we can expect more glamorous images to pop onto our social media feeds over the next few days.