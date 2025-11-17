Action on the ATP Tour is effectively done and dusted for 2025, with the biggest names in the game either preparing for Davis Cup action or settling into their off-seasons.

It has been an intriguing year of action within the men’s game, with big prize money on offer at the very biggest events — but who were the big winners this year?

Here, we look at the 10 ATP Tour stars who claimed the most prize money in 2025.

10) Jack Draper – $3,446,994

Singles: $3,421,704

Doubles: $25,290

Despite an injury-disrupted second half of 2025, Draper finishes the season at 10th in the ATP Rankings and also in the prize money standings.

The bulk of the Brit’s $3,446,994 in winnings came at Indian Wells, where he was awarded $1,201,125 for lifting his first Masters 1000 title — over a third of his prize money for the season.

Draper’s year was also highlighted by reaching the final of Madrid Open, and round four of both the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

9) Ben Shelton – $4,745,259

Singles: $4,600,653

Doubles: $144,606

A career-best season saw US star Shelton earn close to $5,000,000 in 2025, with the 23-year-old cracking the top 10 of the ATP Rankings and prize money standings for the first time.

Shelton was awarded $1,124,380 for winning the Canadian Open title in Toronto, his first triumph at Masters 1000 level, and a further (Aus) $1,100,000 for his run to the Australian Open semi-final.

Other highlights of the American’s season include a Wimbledon quarter-final and an ATP 500 final in Munich.

8) Lorenzo Musetti – $4,852,243

Singles: $4,682,629

Doubles: $169,614

Musetti failed to win a title in 2025 but a hugely consistent year saw the Italian reach eighth in both the ATP Rankings and prize money standings, with winnings of $4,852,243 to his name.

The bulk of the Italian’s prize money came from the clay swing, reaching the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the semi-final of the Madrid Open, Italian Open, and French Open.

Musetti also earned $660,000 for reaching the US Open quarter-finals, and $727,500 for his ATP Finals campaign.

7) Novak Djokovic – $5,140,175

Singles: $5,127,245

Doubles: $12,930

Despite competing in just 13 tournaments throughout 2025, Djokovic still finishes 2025 at fourth in the ATP Rankings — and seventh in the prize money standings.

The Serbian’s year was highlighted by reaching the semi-final of all four Grand Slam events, with his biggest payout at a major being $1,260,000 from the US Open.

The 38-year-old was also a champion at the Geneva Open and Hellenic Championship, and a runner-up at the Miami Open.

6) Alex de Minaur – $5,241,711

Singles: $5,192,227

Doubles: $49,484

After a breakthrough 2024, de Minaur established his place inside the top 10 of the ATP Rankings in 2025, and the year-end world No 6 also ranks sixth in terms of prize money won.

The Australian takes home $727,500 for his recent ATP Finals campaign, and also earned an impressive $420,525 for his triumph at the Citi D.C Open in Washington.

De Minaur also reached Australian Open and US Open quarter-finals this season, and was a semi-finalist at the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo.

5) Felix Auger-Aliassime – $5,262,350

Singles: $5,228,696

Doubles: $33,654

A late-season surge has helped Auger-Aliassime break through to a new career-high of fifth in the ATP Rankings, and the Canadian earned an impressive $5,228,696 in prize money this year.

Auger-Aliassime’s prize money success is guided by runs to titles at the Adelaide International, Open Occitanie, and European Open, with $1,260,000 also earned for reaching the US Open semi-finals.

The Canadian was also a Paris Masters and Dubai Tennis Championships finalist this year, and took home a tidy $1,124,000 from his ATP Finals campaign.

4) Taylor Fritz – $5,475,728

Singles: $5,456,536

Doubles: $19,192

Another hugely consistent year for US No 1 Fritz saw the star finish sixth in the world and finish fourth on the ATP prize money standings for 2025.

Fritz was a champion at the Stuttgart Open and Eastbourne International in 2025, alongside finishing as the runner-up at the Japan Open this Autumn.

The American earned £775,000 for reaching the last four at Wimbledon and $660,000 for reaching the US Open quarter-finals, with overall winnings of $5,475,728 this year.

3) Alexander Zverev – $6,060,174

Singles: $5,976,268

Doubles: $83,906

Despite admitting to some struggles in 2025, Zverev finishes the season third in both the ATP Rankings and prize money standings.

The German earned $518,561 for his triumph at the ATP 500 Munich Open, and an impressive (Aus) $1,900,000 for reaching the third Grand Slam final of his career at the Australian Open.

Zverev was also a Stuttgart Open and Vienna Open finalist, and a French Open quarter-finalist, this season, with winnings of $6,060,174 in total.

2) Carlos Alcaraz – $18,803,427

Singles: $18,803,427

Doubles: $0

Year-end world No 1 Alcaraz produced one of the best prize money years of all time in 2025, with a staggering $18,803,427 to his name for the season.

The Spaniard earned a then-record $5,000,000 for his US Open triumph in September, also picking up €2,550,000 for the successful defence of his French Open title.

Alcaraz won eight titles and reached a further three finals across the season, and his total payout is the fourth-biggest ever in an individual season.

1) Jannik Sinner – $19,120,641

Singles: $19,114,396

Doubles: $6,245

Just topping Alcaraz in the ATP prize money stakes for the year is world No 2 Sinner, who tops the prize money standings for a second straight year.

An unbeaten campaign at the ATP Finals this past week earned the Italian an incredible $5,071,000 — the biggest official payout in the men’s game — which saw him move ahead of the Spaniard.

Sinner also earned big for his Australian Open and Wimbledon triumphs, and French Open and US Open runner-up finishes, with the Italian also a champion at the China Open, Vienna Open, and Paris Masters.

