Iga Swiatek has brought another strong WTA Tour season to a close, with the world No 2 ending her year helping Poland secure its place in the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

This season saw Swiatek claim her sixth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, with three titles in total, and while she did not dislodge Aryna Sabalenka as the world No 1, she has topped the Belarusian in one stat.

Victories in the BJK Cup this weekend mean the Pole leaves the 2025 season with a tour-level 64 match wins, meaning she has recorded the most match wins of any woman for four consecutive years.

That is an outstanding feat, and one that can only be matched by four all-time greats of the sport.

Iga Swiatek — 2022-25

Swiatek’s overall win percentage (64-17 – 79.0%) is down on her win percentage from the past three seasons, though she has now overtaken world No 1 Sabalenka’s haul of 63 match wins in 2025.

It is officially the fourth straight year that the Pole’s tally of tour-level match wins has been the most of any woman, with a peak of 68 match wins in 2023.

However, Swiatek also recorded a staggering 67 match wins during her landmark 2022 season, and 64 during her 2024 campaign.

The Pole will now head into 2026 looking to top this statistic for a fifth straight year, a feat only achieved once before in WTA history.

Steffi Graf — 1987-90

Before Swiatek, the last woman to achieve this feat was 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Graf, who had the most match wins across 1987 to 1990.

The German achieved 75 match wins in 1987, the year in which she won her first major, and then won 72 matches in 1988 — the year in which she famously completed the Golden Calendar Slam.

Graf then recorded a staggering 86 wins in 1989 and a tour-leading 72 wins in 1990, with an astonishing combined win-loss record of 305-12 across those four seasons.

Her streak of most match wins in a season was broken in 1991, when her 65 wins were bettered by Monica Seles’ tally of 80.

Martina Navratilova — 1978-86

One of the most dominant players in tennis history, Navratilova attained the most tour-level match wins for a staggering nine consecutive years at the absolute peak of her powers.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion first topped the list in 1978, recording an impressive 80 match wins that year, before an incredible career-best of 95 match wins in 1979.

Navratilova’s dominance continued across the early 1980s, recording 91 wins in 1980, 92 in 1981, and then 93 wins in both 1982 and 1983 — losing just once in the latter of the two years.

She then held an incredible 78-2 record in 1984 before winning 84 matches in 1985 and 88 matches in 1986, with Graf then ending her nine-season run in 1987.

Chris Evert — 1974-77

Before Navratilova’s dominance in this stat, it was fellow tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Evert who recorded the most match wins for four straight seasons.

The American first recorded the most wins in a season in 1974, picking up a staggering 92 victories that year, before recording 99 wins — compared to just six defeats — in 1975.

Evert then remained at the top of the match-win statistics in 1976 after achieving a tally of 70 wins, and finished 1977 on top with 72 victories for the season.

Her run was then broken by Navratilova in 1978, though she remained a towering figure in the sport for the next decade.

