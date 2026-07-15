At long last, it looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to Carlos Alcaraz’s return to tennis.

Alcaraz has been missing since April, when he suffered a wrist injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

The unfortunate injury has caused him to miss both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but there are whispers he could return to action on the North American swing.

Alcaraz is reportedly focusing on a return at the Cincinnati Open, which is set to begin on the 11th August.

The Spaniard won the event last year so if he does return he would be defending his title, and 1000 ranking points, at the hardcourt tournament.

The potential return of Alcaraz has delighted former professional Boris Becker, who took to social media to celebrate the Spaniard’s upcoming return.

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On X, the former Wimbledon champion said: “Finally some good news regarding the injury of Alcaraz! Hopefully he will be back for the Cincinnati Open and the US Open… fingers crossed!”

Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open for the first time in 2025, but he has previously performed very well at the American tournament.

As well as his title triumph, Alcaraz has also reached the final and the quarter-final of the Cincinnati Open.

Ahead of his potential return at the Ohio event, Alcaraz holds an impressive 12–4 win-loss record at the tournament, which equates to a 75% win rate.

Despite missing so much action this year, there is still plenty to play for if Alcaraz returns ahead of the US Open. The star will be looking to capture the eighth Grand Slam of his career at Flushing Meadows.

If he achieves that, he will be confirmed to win two Grand Slams in a calendar year for the second consecutive year.

The star could also achieve a couple of first time feats too at the Masters events at the end of the year.

Alcaraz is yet to win either the Shanghai Masters or the Paris Masters, so he will be hoping to lift the title at both of those events as he tries to return to at least World No 2 in the ATP Tour rankings.

The Spaniard has never reached past the quarter finals of either event in Shanghai or Paris and the latter is quite easily his worst performing Masters event.

He’s only picked up five victories at the indoor Masters event in his first five appearances at the Paris Masters. Alcaraz has also been knocked out at the second round stage on two occasions, which is quite incredible for a player of his stature.