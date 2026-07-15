After a five-month absence, Carlos Alcaraz looks to be returning to action at the Cincinnati Open in mid-August.

Alcaraz has been out of action since April, when he suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open., and he’s subsequently had to miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

There were fears that Alcaraz could miss the US Open, but a new update suggests he could be back in time for the Cincinnati Open, the Masters event he won last season.

The World No 3 had a complaint during his run to the title last year and it appears to have been listened to by the American hardcourt tournament.

Speaking during his Cincinnati Open press conference last year, Alcaraz had a complaint about the final being played on a Monday, rather than the traditional Sunday.

The Spaniard said: “It is going to be weird playing a final on a Monday. I am going to feel like what is going on? I don’t know. It’s a different feeling.

“I love playing the final on Sunday. But it’s everything that you have to see in another perspective, because as I say, I am going to have dinner late, I am going to have treatment late, and go to bed late.

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“So having that day is going to be much better to be ready for Monday. But at the same time, we are used to seeing a final on Sunday, and it’s going to be weird.”

This year’s event has confirmed its schedule and the Cincinnati Open final will now take place on Sunday, August 23rd.

That means the Masters event will be an 11-day event this year rather than the now traditional 12 days for ATP 1000 events, which started during the 2025 season.

This could have major consequences for a potential appearance for Alcaraz at the US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge too, as the format is set to begin on August 25th.

Alcaraz will now get a days rest in between the tournaments, whereas last year he flew directly from Cincinnati to New York to play alongside Emma Raducanu without a day off.

There have been whispers of Alcaraz playing the doubles event alongside Serena Williams, so there is now a bigger chance that all-star team can now happen at the doubles event.

No teams for the US Open Mixed Doubles tournament have been confirmed as yet, although last year’s teams included Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, as well as Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

The event was eventually won by Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani.