Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have sent congratulatory messages to Jannik Sinner after the Italian’s triumph at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

Sinner overcame Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-3 in the championship match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday to win the prestigious event for the first time.

The 24-year-old’s victory — which was his maiden clay-court Masters 1000 title — saw him overtake Alcaraz to return to world No 1.

Having also won in Indian Wells and Miami to complete the Sunshine Double last month, Sinner became just the second man to win the first three Masters events in a season after Djokovic in 2015.

Sinner has won four consecutive Masters 1000 titles — a run that started with him winning the 2025 Paris Masters.

In an Instagram post after his victory Sinner — who lives in Monaco — wrote: “Grazie!!!! It’s like a dream.”

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Alcaraz commented “Well deserved Jannik” on Sinner’s post.

Djokovic, who did not compete in Monte Carlo, wrote: “Molto forte (very strong). Bravo Jannik.”

Sinner is only the second Italian to lift the Monte Carlo title in the Open Era after Fabio Fognini.

Fognini, a former world No 9 who retired after Wimbledon last year, congratulated his compatriot in a humorous message.

“It was time…. At least you won a tournament like mine. BRAVO,” wrote Fognini.

What did Sinner say after his Monte Carlo triumph?

After the final at the Monte Carlo Country Club, Sinner said: “It was a good match from him and also from my side.

“Small things where he is gonna improve, for sure, for the next match against me, and I have to be ready for that. But now I also want to enjoy this moment.”

“It was a very strange match, because it was very windy. The conditions were not warm, which, you know, the ball is less bouncy that [makes it] a little bit easier to play tennis in general.

“I think I was serving well in the important moments in the first set. In the tiebreak, I was very, very accurate. And in the second set was up and down a little bit from both [of us].

“We both were slightly tired, because, you know, at the end of the tournament it’s normal that you feel this way. A lot of tension for both of us.

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