Andy Murray’s place in the all-time top-earning male tennis players looks set to fall further with two players closing him down.

The Briton lost his No 4 spot on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz’s second place in Monte-Carlo granted him €532,120, taking him above the $64,687,542 set by Murray.

Closely behind is Jannik Sinner who earned €974,370 for the win and is now $2,365,644 behind Murray.

Sinner’s win also meant he became the top earner so far in 2026 having earned $4,355,701 up to this point. He pocketed $1,161,135 from Indian Wells with $9,755 of that coming from his first-round doubles appearance alongside Reilly Opelka.

The Italian then added a further $1,151,380 for his Miami Open win but he needed the victory in Monte Carlo to surpass Alcaraz who earned (AUS)$4,150,000 for his Australian Open win.

The most realistic point at which Sinner will overtake Murray is the French Open. Should he compete in the Madrid and Milan Open beforehand, he will add ~€2,000,000 to his total and while the prize money for the French Open has yet to be announced, last year’s winner Alcaraz took home €2,550,000 which would be enough on its own for Sinner to surpass Murray.

The current No 1 is not the only one on the verge of catching Murray though as Alexander Zverev is just $3,017,577 back.

So far this year, Zverev – who reached the semi-finals of Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo – has racked up $2,306,899 in prize money, a total that is behind only Sinner and Alcaraz.

A win at Roland Garros would likely not be enough to move past Murray just yet but he is currently competing in the BMW Open where he could win €478,935.

Barring any injury or a dramatic loss of form, the German should reach the mark at some point this year.

Behind him is Daniil Medvedev who has earned $51,264,709 so far in his career. To reach Murray, Medvedev would need to add another $13,422,833 to his balance.

Looking upwards, Alcaraz’s next milestone is Roger Federer with the tennis great earning $130,594,339 in his career.

While inflation means Alcaraz would not have to match the 20 Grand Slams of Federer, the Spaniard is still some years away from that mark.

Novak Djokovic remains the all-time top earner having secured $193,215,570 in his career including $1,559,555 in the year so far.

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