Carlos Alcaraz’s comments about “facing Roger Federer every round” and always “having a target on my back” have not gone down well with Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal.

After starting his 2026 season with back-to-back titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open, Alcaraz’s unbeaten run was ended by Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the Indian Wells Open with the former world No 1 winning in straight sets.

During the post-match press conference, the seven-time Grand Slam winner claimed that life as the top-ranked player is tough as opponents usually up their game as they want to claim the big scalp of the world No 1.

“I said it when I played against [Arthur] Rinderknech [in Round 3], for example, that what I’m just getting tired a little bit is to get that target on my back all the time,” the Spaniard said. “As I said, I have never seen Daniil playing like this before.”

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Earlier in the week, Alcaraz needed three sets to beat Rinderknech and after that match he joked his rivals were turning into Federer, stating: “To be honest, I just sometimes get tired of playing Roger Federer every round. Sometimes just feel like, yeah, they playing really an insane level.

“I don’t know if I’m feeling not the right way, but I feel it’s just against me all the time. If they play like, you know, that level every match, they should be higher in the ranking. But, you know, obviously is something that concerns me. When I’m just playing, I think about that.

He added: “I feel like I have a target on my back, and I feel like if they don’t play that kind of tennis they can’t win.”

But legendary coach Nadal told Onda Cero’s Radioestadio Noche that players don’t necessarily target Alcaraz, it is more a case of they want to beat those who are better than them.

“It’s not about having a target on your back — I don’t agree with Alcaraz on that,” he said. “When you play someone better than you, you know you have to take a lot more risks.

“And Alcaraz is better than Medvedev. It’s not that Medvedev is more motivated to face Alcaraz; he just knows he has to go for more to beat him. It’s not a battle against Alcaraz – it’s a battle against the best. And right now, Alcaraz is the best.”

Alcaraz will once again be the player being chased at the Miami Open as he will be the top seed with Jannik Sinner second and Alexander Zverev third.

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