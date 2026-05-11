Darren Cahill has overseen Jannik Sinner’s incredible rise on the ATP Tour, including his current record-breaking run at Masters events this season.

The Australian coach joined Sinner in 2022 and he’s been alongside the Italian for every single one of his four Grand Slam victories so far in his career.

Cahill was rumoured to be leaving the Italian’s team at the end of the 2025 season, but Sinner’s victory at Wimbledon last year convinced him to stay.

He could leave Sinner as early as the end of the 2026 season, although Cahill is yet to confirm his status as the World No. 1 continues to dominate the rest of the ATP Tour.

In a new interview, Cahill has taken umbridge with fans’ complaints about Sinner’s robotic ability on the tennis court, as he sweeps aside most of the players on the ATP Tour with relative ease.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Australian coach said: “He’s not a robot. There’s a part of him that loves danger that you don’t see much on court, because when he plays a match, he has this internal computer running continuously, and there’s a certain security in the way he plays.

“He calculates the chances of winning the point by choosing a specific shot with less risk, and that’s the hallmark of a winning player. In life, though, it’s not exactly like that.

“He loves car racing, speed. He loves adrenaline. But these two souls come together in one incredibly professional player: training, food, rest.”

List of notable tournaments for Darren Cahill

2025 Wimbledon (with Jannik Sinner)

2025 Australian Open (with Jannik Sinner)

2024 US Open (with Jannik Sinner)

2024 Australian Open (with Jannik Sinner)

2018 French Open (with Simona Halep)

2003 Australian Open (with Andre Agassi)

2001 US Open (with Lleyton Hewitt)

Cahill was already a legendary coach by the time he began working with Sinner, having already overseen Simona Halep’s return on the WTA Tour.

Under Cahill’s watch, Halep reached World No. 1 in the WTA Tour rankings and won the 2018 Roland Garros title.

Cahill has also enjoyed stints with the likes of Amanda Anisimova, Lleyton Hewitt, and Andre Agassi in a career which has seen him help his students win seven Grand Slam titles.

Outside of Grand Slam victories with Sinner and Halep, Cahill also oversaw Hewitt’s 2001 US Open title victory, which was one of two majors the Australian claimed in his career.

The Australian coach also won the 2003 Australian Open with Andre Agassi, which was the final Grand Slam the American legend was able to claim in his iconic career.

Cahill has also confirmed that he will not coach anyone else after he finishes his work with Sinner. In the same interview, Cahill was asked if Sinner was the last player he would work with.

He responded: “Absolutely yes. One hundred per cent.”