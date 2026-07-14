Emma Raducanu is facing an uphill battle to be fit for the North American hard-court swing, which includes the US Open, with her injury more serious than initially feared.

Following a brilliant week at the Queen’s Club Championship where she finished runner-up to Donna Vekic, many backed Raducanu to enjoy a deep run at Wimbledon.

But the build-up to her home Grand Slam was marred by injury as she was unable to practice most of the week and was even spotted wearing a moon boot.

Although she vowed to do everything to be fit for her first-round clash at the All England Club, the 23-year-old was forced to pull out on the eve of the tournament.

Raducanu was spotted on crutches in the days after the announcement and it has since emerged that MRI scans have revealed a grade-four stress fracture in her right shin.

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Telegraph Sport reported: “It was this evidence [MRI scans] that led to her withdrawal from Wimbledon on the eve of her first-round match.

“Although rehabilitation could last as long as two months, Raducanu is understood to be doing everything she can to accelerate the process. An appearance at the US Open – which starts on Aug 30 – is not out of the question.”

What Is A Stress Fracture

No one is quite sure if Raducanu developed the stress fracture before the Queen’s Club event or if she sustained it during the tournament.

Dr Clare Rooms Boots Online Doctor explains: “Stress fractures are small cracks in a bone usually in the lower leg or foot.

“They are usually caused by repeated impact on the bone, for example, repeatedly jumping up and down or running long distances. These can also be caused by increasing activity too quickly or doing the same activity many times.”

She adds: “The key symptom of a stress fracture is pain. Depending on the bone affected, the pain tends to be felt in very specific areas which normally worsen when undertaking high-impact activities such as running or jumping but feels better when resting.

“Over time, the pain may become worse and the area may feel tender or look swollen. These types of fractures may not always show up on X-rays.”

Return Date

It was initially hoped that Raducanu would make her return at the Washington DC Open – an event where she reached the semi-final last year – with the tournament getting underway on 27 July.

But her name is not on the entry list for the 2026 edition and, although she is listed to play at the Canadian Open (3-13 August) it is doubtful that she will enter the WTA 1000 event.

The next option to return is the Cincinnati Open (13-23 August) or the Monterrey Open (24-30 August).