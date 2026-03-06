Emma Raducanu turned in one of her best performances of 2026 as she crushed Anastasia Zakharova 6-1 6-3 to march into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Playing in a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after she started her lucrative new deal with the Japanese company, Raducanu was true to her word as she reverted to familiar tactics to see off her Russian opponent.

Raducanu parted company with coach Francisco Roig after the Australian Open, after confirming he was not confident with the tactics she was working on with the experienced tactician.

The British No 1 suggested she wanted to revert to the tactics that helped her to win the 2021 US Open, based on an attacking philosophy that she feels has been ‘coached out’ of her in recent years.

Roig was keen to add variety to Raducanu’s game, but she looked more comfortable striking the ball big from the back of the court against Zakharova.

More Tennis News

Emma Raducanu explains Francisco Roig split and why she reunited with Mark Petchey

Emma Raducanu: Why the British No 1 may be wary of hiring a female coach

With coach Mark Petchey back in her box after he agreed to return on a temporary basis, Raducanu’s serve appeared to be in great order as she fired in 72 per-cent of her first serves and seemed to be striking the ball with more venom.

“It was a really good match, I’m so pleased with it,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

“I’ve not played a match out here and my opponent has already played three, but I was really pleased with the prep I’ve done in the last week and felt like my game was heading in a better direction. To see that proved on the match court was really rewarding.

“That was a great kind of show of my game today. I played really well. It was nice to see the things we have been working on on the practice court transfer.

“For me, returning is such a strength of mine and when I’m returning well, it makes me a different player. It’s not perfect yet, but it better than I have been feeling over the last couple of months.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Raducanu has plenty of WTA Ranking points to defend in the Miami Open later this month after her impressive run to the quarter-finals of that event last year, but she has a chance to make some leaps up the ranking list in Indian Wells.

This victory against Zakharova sees her move up to No 23 in the provisional rankings and a run to the latter stages in Indian Wells may well secure her return to the top 20 for the first time since September 2022.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu’s ongoing health issues need to be resolved before she can flourish