Grigor Dimitrov has expressed his intention to “rattle” Carlos Alcaraz ahead of his showdown with the world No 1 at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

In his opening round match in Indian Wells on Thursday, Dimitrov earned a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory against world No 52 Terence Atmane.

It ended a four-match losing streak for Dimitrov, who had not triumphed since the start of January, when he beat Pablo Carreno Busta at the Brisbane International in his first match of 2026.

The former world No 3, who is currently ranked 42nd, will take on seven-time major winner Alcaraz in the second round at the Masters 1000 event on Saturday.

Alcaraz, an Indian Wells champion in 2023 and 2024, enters his match with Dimitrov on a 12-match winning streak after securing titles in Doha and at the Australian Open.

In an interview with Tennis Channel, Dimitrov looked ahead to his intriguing second round clash with the 22-year-old Spanish superstar.

“Of course it’s going to be a tough match. Let’s see it for what it is,” said the 34-year-old Bulgarian. “I mean, I love watching him play. He’s just crushing the ball. I love him, you know, in a positive way.

“But at the same time, these are the moments where, for me, the fun part begins.

“It’s like thinking about what I can do differently, or something new or interesting that could potentially, not only rattle him, but put him in a position where he doesn’t really like it.

“That’s what I’m saying, you just never know how the game will unfold because it’s all in your hands.

“I believe if I do the right things and cut down on a few mistakes here and there, something good can come out of it. So I’m going to come out with that mindset and just stay locked in.”

Dimitrov vs Alcaraz head-to-head

Dimitrov holds a 2-4 record against Alcaraz, having defeated the Spaniard at the 2023 Shanghai Masters and the 2024 Miami Open.

In the pair’s previous encounter, Alcaraz dismantled Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 in the last 16 in Indian Wells last year.

