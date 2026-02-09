Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek has revealed a strategy that he feels players should try to adopt against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who are ranked first and second, both have massive leads over the chasing pack in the ATP Rankings.

The duo have shared the last nine Grand Slam titles between them, with Alcaraz winning five and Sinner claiming four.

During an appearance on Greg Rusedski’s Off Court with Greg podcast, Krajicek explained how he would approach matches with Alcaraz and Sinner if he was playing now.

“I think it would be difficult. I have to say those really top guys are really, really good,” said the former world No 4.

“Like Sinner, Alcaraz, [Novak] Djokovic… I’m happy that I’m not playing when they’re playing, because in our time, I only had to beat [Pete] Sampras basically. I beat [Michael] Stich too, but now, you see it with Djokovic; he beats Sinner, then there’s Alcaraz.

“And before it was even worse, you maybe beat [Andy] Murray, then you beat [Rafael Nadal], and then [Roger] Federer was waiting for you in the final. You had to beat two or three amazing players.

“I think that the tennis level is much higher, the fitness level is higher, the longevity of the career is higher.

“The only thing that I miss a little bit is that nobody is really coming in [to the net] anymore. I mean, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas was doing it a little bit, and I really still believe that that is the way to play against these greats.

“You have to break their rhythm. Maybe I would lose 10 out of 10 times against Alcaraz and Sinner, but I would be coming in all the time. It was my game anyway, but from the baseline, you’re not gonna beat [them]. They’re just so good.

“I miss it sometimes… with players that lose so many times the same way. And maybe I’m completely wrong and they (Alcaraz and Sinner) pass so well and they return so well.

“But I still believe that’s the only thing I would like to see different in tennis now — that there’s a couple of really aggressive serve and volley players, and see what happens, if they can break down the game a little bit of these top guys.”

Krajicek, who played between 1989 and 2003, won his only Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1997, while he collected 17 ATP Tour singles titles overall.

