Amanda Anisimova came from a set down to beat Iga Swiatek in a crunch round robin match at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, and the pair have given their reaction.

In the final match in Group Serena Williams, Anisimova downed Swiatek 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 in a thrilling contest that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

Anisimova’s win sealed her progress to the semi-finals, while Swiatek — a WTA Finals champion in 2023 — has been eliminated.

Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek react to WTA Finals clash

Amanda Anisimova revealed she told herself to “go for it” as she knew “you can’t really hold back” against Iga Swiatek

Swiatek admitted she was “sad” after feeling she “did everything” she could in the match

The Pole also struggled to explain her group stage exit and suggested it was “karma” because she “won too much in the last years”

Anisimova, the world No 4, is making her WTA Finals debut, and she has joined Elena Rybakina — who topped the group with a 3-0 record — in the knockout stage.

Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam winner who is ranked second, has exited at the round robin stage of the WTA Finals for the second straight year.

Anisimova has now beaten Swiatek twice in a row after her brutal 0-6, 0-6 loss to the Pole in the Wimbledon final in July.

What did Anisimova say after the match?

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Anisimova said: “I knew it was going to be such a tough challenge today against Iga.

“I told myself to just go for it today and not get down on myself. I feel like throughout the whole match, I was pretty calm, trying to conserve my energy, because I knew it was going to be such a battle.

“I feel like with each match I play here, I’m getting more used to the conditions. When I first got on the court, I wasn’t able to play my game, but with each match, I’m finding my confidence and really going for my shots.

“Today I knew I was going to really have to go for it, you can’t really hold back against Iga, so that’s what I was trying to tell myself.”

Tennis News

WTA Finals prize money & ranking points won by Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, & Ekaterina Alexandrova revealed

WTA Finals qualification: What Sabalenka, Gauff, & Pegula need to progress in Riyadh

What did Swiatek say after the match?

In an interview with Reem Abulleil for AFP, Swiatek said: “Honestly. I did everything I could today, so like no regrets. I felt like I was really in the zone, had a positive mindset.

“Okay, maybe some balls went short or something, but tennis is not going to be perfect. So, I fought and I really didn’t give up. It wasn’t enough, which makes me sad.

Iga Swiatek: “I felt good mentally, physically, and tennis-wise also it was nice, looking at the conditions and everything. So I don’t really get why I couldn’t go out of the group. Maybe I won too much in the last years and this is karma. It’s really hard for me to say (…)” pic.twitter.com/hKh44c1CTk — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) November 5, 2025

“I will need to find some understanding because when you do everything and it’s still not enough, it means that you need to get your tennis better.

“But I felt good mentally, physically, and tennis-wise also, it was nice, looking at the conditions and everything. So I don’t really get why I couldn’t go out of the group.

“But maybe I won too much in the last years and this is karma. It’s really hard for me to say. It feels kind of weird.”

READ NEXT: WTA Finals: Why first alternate Mirra Andreeva did not replace Madison Keys

