A “super happy” Aryna Sabalenka revealed how coach Max Mirnyi had brought key improvements to her game after a statement win against Naomi Osaka in Indian Wells.

World No 1 Sabalenka produced arguably her best performance of the tournament so far to beat 16th seed and former world No 1 Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in Indian Wells, with the Belarusian close to unplayable at times.

The contest between the two tennis stars, both four-time Grand Slam singles champions, was among the pick of the matches heading into Tuesday’s action, though there was little Osaka could do to prevent Sabalenka from sealing victory.

Triumph for Sabalenka saw her progress to the quarter-final of the WTA 1000 event and pick up her first win against Osaka, having lost their only previous meeting back at the US Open in 2018.

“I’m super happy with the performance today,” said Sabalenka, speaking to Sky Sports.

“I think I played really great tennis, and overall, I’m super happy with the level I played, especially against someone like Naomi who can always come back. Aggressive player, very tough matches — a very tough match in the past. It’s crazy that we only played once.

“Happy with the win.”

Sabalenka was dominant across large areas of the match, and her trademark baseline strength was on full display, with the 27-year-old able to outhit and control proceedings against another of the WTA’s strongest big-hitters.

However, it was notable that the Belarusian was also moving into the net and serving and volleying at times, a style of play that may have been introduced to her by tennis great Mirnyi.

Mirnyi won 10 Grand Slam titles across men’s doubles and mixed doubles during his career, also winning mixed doubles gold alongside Victoria Azarenka at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Belarusian joined compatriot Sabalenka’s entourage last summer, working alongside the world No 1’s long-time coach Anton Dubrov.

Asked by Sky Sports‘ Ryan Harrison about changes he may have introduced, Sabalenka revealed that Mirnyi had helped improve her game as a whole.

“He brought a lot, he’s such a nice guy,” said Sabalenka.

“He knows tennis really well, and not only serve and volley, he also helped me with my baseline strokes. He helped a lot.

“[He has a] very smart approach and we’re super happy to have him. Hopefully, in the future I’ll do more often serve and volley play — you’ll see me more at the net.”

Sabalenka’s win over Osaka has firmly cemented her place as the favourite for the women’s singles title in Indian Wells, with the world No 1 looking to win the title for the very first time.

She was beaten in the 2023 final by Elena Rybakina, and the 2025 final by Mirra Andreeva.

