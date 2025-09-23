Matteo Berrettini has been told it will be “very tough” for him to recapture his best form after losing his first match back from his latest injury setback.

World No 56 Berrettini fell in his opening-round match at the Hangzhou Open this week, the eighth seed beaten 6-3, 6-3 by lucky loser Dalibor Svrcina in what was his first match since a round-one defeat at Wimbledon this year.

After missing the French Open for the fourth straight year, pulling out due to an oblique injury, the 29-year-old ultimately skipped the entirety of the hard-court summer, including the US Open.

Berrettini has now missed seven Grand Slam tournaments in the last four seasons due to a spate of injury concerns, and has struggled to maintain his place towards the top of the ATP Tour.

The Italian was undoubtedly a strong force at the peak of his powers, becoming the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final in 2021, and also reaching the 2022 Australian Open and 2019 US Open semi-finals.

A former world No 6 at the peak of his powers, the Italian is also the winner of 10 ATP Tour titles — including three titles during a brief resurgence in 2024 — and remains one of the most popular figures within the men’s game.

However, having once again dropped outside of the top 50, Berrettini is once again facing the uphill task of climbing back up the ATP Rankings while trying to balance his ongoing physical concerns.

And, former Italian tennis star Paolo Bertolucci believes it will be difficult for the former world No 6 to manage this.

Speaking to Adnkronos, former world No 12 Bertolucci assessed the challenge his compatriot would face in trying to return to the top of the sport.

He said: “His [Berrettini’s] situation is very delicate, we all know that.

“If he doesn’t find the best shape from a physical and mental point of view, it will be very tough for him to return to the highest level.

“His loss in Hangzhou did not surprise me, because he had not played for 80 days, and it was impossible for him to express a high level of tennis.

“He has to play at least ten matches before he can show anything good on the court, hoping that there are no new injuries.”

Berrettini will hope to bounce back from his Hangzhou Open disappointment at the Japan Open in Tokyo, with the Italian in action at the ATP 500 event.

The 29-year-old will take on Jaume Munar in the opening round, with the winner potentially then taking on fourth seed Casper Ruud.

