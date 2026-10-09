Novak Djokovic issues telling schedule update after early Shanghai Masters exit

Novak Djokovic has given an update on his schedule for the remainder of the 2026 season after his opening match defeat at the Shanghai Masters.

The 39-year-old Serbian was upset 6-4, 6-3 by world No 34 Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in China on Friday.

Djokovic arrived in Shanghai after capturing his 102nd ATP Tour title — and first of 2026 — at the China Open in Beijing on Tuesday.

The former world No 1 is in contention to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin after collecting 500 points for his triumph in the Chinese capital.

In an interview with Tennis TV before his exit in Shanghai, Djokovic was asked if winning Beijing made the ATP Finals a “real target” for him.

“Yeah, it was also before that,” replied the 24-time major champion.

“I mean, I really kind of, after US Open obviously, I didn’t… that’s why I said I was surprised slightly with the level [in Beijing], because the way I particularly felt and played, in America, was really horrible.

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“And I didn’t know how I’m going to be feeling health-wise, physically in Beijing, but it was a phenomenal week, and I said, you know, if I’m in a contention, which I am, right now, [I’m] definitely [going to] try to push my chances and see if I can make it to Turin.

“I would love to play. I haven’t played there since ’23, so it would be nice to be back.”

Following his defeat to Hurkacz in Shanghai, Djokovic reflected on his two tournaments in China.

“Beijing was great. A very early exit here, but it’s okay,” said the world No 11.

“I’ve had a great week in Beijing, and I look forward to rest a little bit and get ready for indoor.”

Asked if he has decided which events he will play for the rest of the year, Djokovic said: “Yeah, yeah, I’m planning only to play in Paris or… let’s see.

“Hopefully, I can have a good result there.”

This year’s Paris Masters, which is the final ATP 1000 tournament of the season, will be held from 2 to 8 November.

Djokovic could then feature at the ATP Finals, which will run from 15 to 22 November.

The tennis legend is also set to play the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia (21-24 October).

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