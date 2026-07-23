Roger Federer was with Nike for two decades before joining Uniqlo in 2018.

Roger Federer is gearing up to play the US Open once again, seven years after he last played the iconic New York Grand Slam.

Federer is the only player in the Open Era to win the US Open title five times in a row, which incredibly came between 2005 and 2008. They were the only times he claimed the titles at Flushing Meadows, although he did reach a further two finals.

Federer is set to compete on Arthur Ashe Stadium once again August 25th, where he will play alongside Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe.

The star has returned sporadically to tennis this year. He played a practice set with Casper Ruud, as well as a doubles exhibition alongside Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt at the Australian Open.

He also returned to Wimbledon this year, where he watched on from Centre Court’s Royal Box for much of the action, including Alexander Zverev’s contest against Jiri Lehecka.

So how has Federer been preparing for his return to the US Open? It turns out the Swiss superstar has been very busy over the summer period.

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At Wimbledon, Federer was spotted at Aorangi Park playing alongside his son.

Away from the tennis courts, Federer has also been papped playing golf alongside his friend and former rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer and Nadal have been locked together in recent weeks, as the Swiss star also visited the Spaniard’s illustrious academy in July.

Nadal has recently launched his very own museum at the Academy, to coincide with his new Netflix series ‘Rafa’ – and Federer has been blown away by the new addition.

“It’s wonderful to see everything. It’s beautiful. There’s a huge amount of work behind it, but above all it’s very emotional,” said the Swiss star.

“I remember what it was like at the beginning, but now it’s really spectacular,” continue the 20-time Grand Slam champion. “It’s beautiful, it’s really very well done. It’s a very special place. Congratulations to the whole team. I’ve already told them personally. You’ve done a fantastic job.”

Ahead of his appearance at the US Open, Federer will also be entered into the International Tennis Hall of Fame for his glittering career.

Federer will play the Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic as a result, which will see him take part in an event on grass for the first time since 2021, when he played Wimbledon.

The legendary tennis star bowed out of Wimbledon that year when he was defeated in the quarter finals of the Grand Slam by Hubert Hurkacz, losing to the Pole in straight sets.