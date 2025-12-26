Stefanos Tsitsipas is reportedly set for a major racket change ahead of the upcoming 2026 season, with the Greek star looking to get back on track after a disappointing 2025.

A former world No 3 and two-time Grand Slam champion at the very peak of his powers, Tsitsipas ended 2025 down at 34th in the ATP Rankings, with an underwhelming 22-18 win-loss record to his name.

It was the Greek’s lowest year-end ranking since 2017, when he finished the year 91st in the world, and continued a slump that had started in 2024 — with the Greek having now finished outside the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for a second straight year.

Tsitsipas was dogged by poor form throughout the season and was also affected by a recurring back issue across the second half of the year.

And, as the 27-year-old aims to get his career firmly back on track in 2026, he looks set to make a key change.

Reports from Greek tennis website tennis24 have revealed that Tsitsipas is set to move away from his longstanding Wilson Blade 98 racket and instead start using the Babolat Pure Aero 98.

The Greek is reportedly training with his new racket ahead of the new season, having experimented with different designs across the year.

Tsitsipas first sparked attention by playing with a blacked-out racket during the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, where he lifted the title at the ATP 500 event — one of his few highlights of the season.

The 27-year-old ultimately decided not to make a permanent racket change across the rest of what proved to be a tumultuous season, in which his form and ranking dipped significantly.

However, he hopes his new racket can help power him to new heights in 2026 and beyond, and potentially return him towards the top of the men’s game.

The Greek has won titles at every level other than Grand Slams, and he will still likely have hopes of winning an elusive major title.

Tsitsipas is set to start his season at the United Cup, where he will team up with the likes of WTA Tour star Maria Sakarri in the mixed team event.

He is then set to join the likes of Novak Djokovic in the field of the Adelaide International, before the opening Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2023 and has reached the semi-final on a further three occasions, though he was beaten in round one by Alex Michelsen last year.

