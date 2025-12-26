Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal played doubles together at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rafael Nadal has claimed that it is “too early” for him to think about potentially coaching on tour, in a new interview published amid talk that he could work with Carlos Alcaraz.

Reigning world No 1 Alcaraz has spoken warmly about his compatriot and tennis icon Nadal in the past, with the two memorably pairing up to play doubles together at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Alcaraz has recently announced a shock split from another Spanish former world No 1, Juan Carlos Ferrero, as his coach, with the pair confirming their surprise parting of ways last week.

Though it would appear that co-coach Samuel Lopez is stepping up to become the six-time Grand Slam champion’s sole head coach for now, rumours persist that Alcaraz will be looking for a new head coach over the coming months.

And some have suggested that Nadal, who called time on his extraordinary career last November, could be the perfect fit for his compatriot.

Realistically, any suggestion that Nadal could coach Alcaraz is a fanciful one, with the attention placed on the hypothetical partnership likely to be unpleasant for both men.

And, Nadal has appeared to discount the possibility of an imminent coaching role of any sort in a new interview with Spanish outlet AS.

Though the topic of coaching Alcaraz was not addressed, Nadal claimed that any coaching role would not “fit with my life” as things stand.

Tennis News

Tennis365’s big Christmas quiz of the 2025 season: Test your knowledge of the year

Joao Fonseca told ‘people have figured him out’ as former world No 4 sends warning

He said (translated from Spanish): “I’ve always had the utmost respect for what might happen in the future, because what you feel today isn’t necessarily what you’ll feel later.

“Life is constantly changing, especially when you have young children: you see life one way, a few years go by, and it changes.

“Travelling constantly? I don’t see it happening. Being a coach would require that, and right now it doesn’t fit with my life.

“Being a Davis Cup captain someday? Why not? I might enjoy it… or not. I just retired; it’s too early to think about it.

“I respect life’s processes and the need to adapt. Right now, it’s not appropriate to think about that.”

All eyes will be on whether and when Alcaraz makes the decision to hire a new permanent head coach, or ultimately sticks with Lopez.

The recent turn of events will undoubtedly provide a huge change for the 22-year-old, who had previously been coached by Ferrero for seven years.

Alcaraz is set to return to action at the Australian Open next January, where he will look to complete the Career Grand Slam with victory inside Melbourne Park.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: The Christmas wishlist for Alcaraz, Djokovic, Raducanu and more ahead of 2026