Wimbledon have announced all but three of the players who have received singles wildcards for this year’s tournament, while some big name doubles teams have been confirmed.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships is less than two weeks away, with main draw action set to take place from Monday 29 June to Sunday 12 July.

Serena Williams made a sensational comeback in doubles at the Queen’s Club Championships last week, and it had been expected that the tennis icon would make her return to Wimbledon.

It has now been confirmed that the 44-year-old and her older sister Venus Williams have been given a wildcard for the women’s doubles event at the All England Club.

The Williams sisters won six Wimbledon doubles titles together between 2000 and 2016.

There had been much debate over which players would receive main draw singles wildcards, with a host of high-profile stars ranked outside the top 100 at the time of the entry list cutoff.

Some questions have now been answered, with seven of the eight women’s wildcards and six of the eight men’s wildcards having been confirmed.

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Poland’s Maja Chwalinska has been awarded a wildcard following her stunning run to the final at Roland Garros as a qualifier.

Six British women have received main draw wildcards: Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu.

This leaves one women’s singles wildcard spot, and it is widely expected to be given to Serena Williams.

On the men’s side, wildcards have been given to Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Jack Pinnington Jones and Toby Samuel.

Dimitrov, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2014, was forced to retire due to injury at last year’s event when leading Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the fourth round.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, is retiring from tennis at the end of 2026.

With just two men’s wildcards still to be awarded, some notable ATP players are set to be disappointed.

Nick Kyrgios, a Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will need a wildcard to compete due to his current ranking. The Australian has, though, been given a doubles wildcard, with Alexander Bublik his partner.

Matteo Berrettini, who was a finalist in 2021, may be relying on players withdrawing to make the cut if he misses out on a wildcard.

Fan favourite Gael Monfils, who is in the final year of his career, will need a wildcard to enter the main draw directly.

Former British No 1 Dan Evans will retire after Wimbledon, and he would need a wildcard to compete.

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