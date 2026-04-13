Aryna Sabalenka is still very much in charge of the No 1 spot in the WTA Rankings as she is assured of remaining top for at least another few months.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has been at the top since October 2024 and she started her 78th consecutive week at No 1 on Monday to take her tally to 86, which puts her 11th in the all-time list for most weeks at the top with the 10th-placed Lindsay Davenport’s 98 weeks not too far away.

Sabalenka, her main challenger Elena Rybakina and six other players in the top 10 were not in action last week so it is a case of “as you were” in the rankings.

There is an opportunity for Rybakina to close the gap – which is currently 2,917 points – this coming week as Sabalenka has pulled out of the Stuttgart Open.

The Belarusian will drop 325 points as she finished runner-up to Jelena Ostapenko last year while Rybakina has no points to defend.

Behind the top two sit Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek – who will both feature in Stuttgart – and they are separated by just 15 points with Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Elina Svitolina and Jasmine Paolini completing the top eight.

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The only changes in the top 20 come at No 9 and No 10 with Mirra Andreeva’s title run at the Linz Open helping her to move up one place to No 9 with Victoria Mboko dropping one spot.

Andreeva defeated Anastasia Potapova 1–6, 6–4, 6–3 in the WTA 500 final and the latter, who was close to exiting the top 100 just a week ago, earned a massive rankings jump as she surged 43 places to No 54. Elena-Gabriela Ruse was the other losing semi-finalist and the Romanian is +26 to No 61.

Potapova beat qualifier Donna Vekic in the semi-final and the Croatian also earned a big rankings boost as she returned to the top 100 after jumping 37 places to No 67.

Lilli Tagger was another player who lost against Potapova as she lost their all-Austrian encounter in the quarter-final, but the 18-year-old’s run to the last eight has helped her to break into the top 100 for the first time as she +20 to No 97.

WTA Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,025

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 8,108

3. Coco Gauff United States – 7,278

4. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,263

5. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,243

6. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,995

7. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 3,965

8. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 3,907

9. Mirra Andreeva – 3,611 (+1)

10. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,531 (-1)

11. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,090

12. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 2,993

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,886

14. Linda Noskova Czechia – 2,801

15. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,324

16. Iva Jovic United States – 2,270

17. Madison Keys United States – 2,161

18. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,040

19. Diana Shnaider – 2,001

20. Elise Mertens Belgium – 1,906