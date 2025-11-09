There was an awkward moment during the WTA Finals trophy presentation involving champion Elena Rybakina and WTA CEO Portia Archer, and while the player refused to go into detail, it no doubt stems from the WTA Tour’s decision to suspend the 2022 Wimbledon champion’s coach Stefano Vukov.

Rybakina won her biggest title since her Wimbledon success four years ago as she defeated world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka in straight sets in the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Players traditionally take photos with officials during the post-match ceremony and Rybakina had no problem posing alongside Sabalenka in the centre of the court, but when Archer started making her way to the middle, the Kazakh player walked away and stood a few metres away.

The 26-year-old was called over to rejoin the shoot, but she gestured with her hand to indicate they go ahead without her and looked away while photos were being taken.

When asked during the post-match press conference why she didn’t want to pose with Archer, Rybakina told reporters that she wanted “to keep the reason between her and the WTA chief”.

But the tension between the player and officials originates from the WTA’s handling of her coach Vukov’s suspension in 2024.

The Croatian’s coaching methods made headlines at the 2023 Australian Open when he was criticised for the way he talked to Rybakina during her run to the final, but she defended her mentor.

On the eve of the 2024 US Open, Rybakina announced that she had ended her working relationship with Vukov and not long after, the WTA announced that he had been provisionally suspended pending an investigation into his conduct.

But Rybakina and Vukov started working together again at the start of 2025 and in February this year, it was announced that the Croatian had been handed a 12-month suspension and Archer was quite critical when the findings was released.

She stated that Vukov’s behaviour was a “contradiction” to the “safe environment” needed for everyone on the WTA Tour, adding: “It’s clear to me you have a toxic relationship.”

Vukov appealed the decision and in August he was cleared to return to action.

But there is certainly bad blood between Rybakina and the top officials on the WTA Tour with the latest incident in Saudi Arabia proving it is not something that will go away any time soon.

During her post-match press conference, the newly crowned WTA Finals champion was asked if she held talks with Tour officials in an attempt to clear the air and replied: “I think we’re all doing our job and we had the opportunity to have conversations but in the end it never happened so we’re all doing our job and I think we’re going to keep it this way.”