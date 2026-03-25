Jannik Sinner admits he knows what he needs to do in the coming months to regain top spot from Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings, but world No 2 concedes the clay-court swing will offer a different challenge.

Alcaraz started the Sunshine Double with a handy 3,150-point lead over his Italian rival in the ATP Rankings, but Sinner’s title run at the Indian Wells Open coupled with the Spaniard’s semi-final exit resulted in the gap being reduced by 1,000 points.

And that gap will narrow further after the Miami Open on the back of Alcaraz’s shock third-round defeat to Sebastian Korda with Sinner currently “only” 1,990 points adrift in the Live Rankings.

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Sinner is fully aware of the permutations as he told Tennis Channel: “I know the scenarios, and at the same time, clay is completely different.

“It depends on how you start, it depends how you feel on that surface. Everything that comes is positive. Even if I should lose a bit earlier, the points will still come because I don’t have much to defend.

“But I play to be the best possible version of myself and the ranking is just a consequence of how I am going to play.

“I have my relaxed point of view [over the No 1 ranking] and then we will see how things go.”

What Is At Stake?

Should Sinner go on to win the Miami Open title, then Alcaraz will start the clay swing with a 1,190-point advantage, but there are a number of caveats at play during the red dirt campaign.

Alcaraz is the defending champion at the Monte Carlo Masters so he will drop 1,000 points at the start of the tournament while Sinner doesn’t have any points to defend.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner will drop another 330 points in Barcelona as he finished runner-up at the ATP 500 event while his Italian rival will once again not have any points to defend due to his three-month ban last year.

Mathematically, Sinner could overtake Alcaraz – who has been No 1 since November 2025 – as early as the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Clay Challenge

Sinner will be fully aware that Alcaraz has a much better record on clay, as 11 of his 26 ATP Tour singles titles have come on the surface while the Italian has won only one trophy on the red dirt and that was the 2022 Croatia Open against the Spaniard.

The four-time Grand Slam winner, though, has improved as last year he reached the Italian Open and French Open finals, but lost both matches against Alcaraz with the Roland Garros title decided a dramatic five-setter with the Spaniard saving three matches en route to lifting trophy.