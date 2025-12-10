Cameron Norrie believes that Carlos Alcaraz is ‘better’ than Jannik Sinner, labelling him as his ‘favourite player to watch.’’

The world No 27 had a disappointing start to his 2025 season, nearly falling out of the world’s top 100 in May, but managed to secure a top-30 finish after an impressive last few months.

Most recently, Norrie battled through four three-set matches to reach his first final for 12 months at the Moselle Open.

In that final, the Brit fell to Learner Tien after leading 5-2 in the deciding-set tiebreak.

One week prior, he prevailed over Alcaraz 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Masters 1000 event in Paris to claim his maiden victory over a world No 1 – ultimately losing to Shanghai champion Valentin Vacherot in the fourth round.

Despite being in conditions which are not ideal for the Spaniard, the victory was especially impressive given the duopoly that Alcaraz and Sinner have had on the tennis tour over the two years.

“I have never played Sinner,” the Brit remarked during a conversation on the popular Nothing Major podcast, when asked which of the duo is ‘better’.

“I have practiced with him a lot. I really want to play him. I would like to do that first before I give you my honest opinion but I always back Alcaraz to be honest.

“I always think he has more variety and I love watching him. He is so good to watch, my favourite to watch. So I always back Alcaraz and I stick with him.”

Norrie has a remarkably impressive record against the Spaniard, claiming wins in three of their eight clashes.

His two other victories came at the Cincinnati Masters in 2022 and the ATP 500 event in Rio in 2023.

“I don’t know to be honest,” Norrie responded, when asked why he has a solid record against Alcaraz.

“You have to play well and I think it’s nice to be the underdog going in to play him. You have to stay disciplined with him and keep hanging with him.”

“I am just excited to be with my team, all of us are going to Buenos Aires on Saturday,” added the Brit after being asked about his goals for the off-season and start of 2026.

“We are going to be in the heat. I want to get in there for two weeks, as hot as they can find, and enjoy that. Eat some good steaks.

“And my coach is getting married, so I want to go to his wedding as well, which is on the last day I’m there.

“I struggled a bit in the heat, so this year a goal of mine is to get back to being back and keep enjoying my tennis.

“I have not thought about any ranking goals but I want to keep enjoying it and I am just so happy to be playing to be honest and feel healthy and feeling so good. So I just want to enjoy.”

Norrie will begin his 2026 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, January 6 – 11.